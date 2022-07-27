Stray progression guide: How to complete Chapter 12 'Control Room'

Stray offers twelve chapters, with players having to explore various sections of a dystopic walled city inhabited by humanoid robots and other machines. Other than progressing the central narrative, players can also engage in side missions and collectible hunting, including gathering musical sheets for a street musician, memories for the accompanying drone, and colorful plants for a rare collection.

In this indie title, players step into the furry little paws of an orange tabby exploring the cyberpunk space as it tries to make its way back to its family. Along the way, the cat's aim of climbing out of the city aligns with a bunch of robots' dreams of reaching the surface.

All of this culminates in Chapter 12 - 'Control Room.' Here's everything players need to know to complete this section.

Stray Chapter 12 - Opening up the city to freedom

The main goal of this chapter is to unlock the walled city and open up the dome. Once players are able to do so, they will be able to walk out onto the surface. 'Control Room' begins after the end of Chapter 11 where players will be powering up the subway and making their way to the next destination.

When the train stops, players will find a subway station in working condition in contrast to the subway station in the earlier chapters. All around the place, there are orange helper robots continually sweeping the floors and lacking the kind of unique personalities players come across throughout the game.

The station is filled with advertisements stating 'Enjoy the World's Safest City.' Players need to make their way up the stairs to a smaller section with a couple of robots and a staircase to the right. Following the stairs up will lead players to a large lounge area with seating arrangements, a number of robots, and a sealed bright orange door on the right.

Upon talking to the helper robot by the door, it will state that only a certified engineer in the control room can lift the lockdown and open the gates. Now, players will have to make their way to the control room. Heading up the stairs opposite the orange door and taking a left will lead players to the control room.

The doors to the control room are sealed and can be opened via two panel mechanisms found on either side of the door, which, according to B-12, can only be opened by a human. Opposite to the door is a moving cart that B-12 can turn on. Once it begins following the cat, players must move it to the panel to the left of the door and keep it there.

Players now need to go to the right panel and ask B-12 to inspect the panel, which will also open the left panel. As the drone is working on it, players must dash to the left panel, jump up the box, and scratch the wires to open the door. Inside are rows of computers that control everything in the walled city.

Walk straight ahead to the blinking main computer and interact with it. B-12 will access it and say that it has not been used for years with the whole city stuck in a lockdown cycle. B-12 states that players will need to bring the system online and disable it to escape.

Players must jump onto the three rows of computers and switch them on by walking on the respective keyboards. Once done, there will be a short cutscene with B-12 exclaiming that they know how to open the city. The next part requires the duo to do what they did best for the whole game: hacking and scratching.

Players can find three computer panels around the room with orange lock symbols. The cat will have to destroy them to break the lockdown.

One is located to the right of the main computer console. Turn right and head towards the shorter console, jump up on it, interact to remove the panel, and scratch the wire. Then ask B-12 to hack the system. The drone will be damaged but will ask to push on.

The second console can be found on the opposite wall, which is to the left of the main computer. Jump up to the short cabinet beside the orange screen console and push the loose board down. This will reveal a set of wires that players must mess up. Asking B-12 to hack it will heavily damage the drone further.

The final console is in the room with rows of computers in the farthest left corner. While making their way towards it, players are advised to look out of the left window to the whole city below and see how far they have come. On the console, there is an option to interact and shake the panel off. Follow it by scratching the wires.

After hacking the last console, B-12 will crash to the ground. Players need to pick up the drone and drop it on the workstation. B-12 unlocks the place but explains that it knew that the power required to disable the system was more than the body of the drone could have handled. B-12 made the sacrifice nevertheless to disable security and finally open up the city.

Players are treated to a heartwarming cutscene of the cat nuzzling and sleeping next to a lifeless B-12 while the dome opens, and the robot companions look up to see the bright blue sky. All that is left to do is wake up and walk back out to the bright orange gate.

And that completes the game. The cat nimbly walks out and up the stairs amidst the lush greens. Just before the screen goes black, players will get to see a flickering interface on the left, which could signify that B-12 survived after all.

