Twitch streamer's attempt to "annihilate" the tutorial of Witcher 3: Wild Hunt ends in a hilarious calamity

During her last stream playing Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, Eva "ScaryRussianWizard" claimed that she would absolutely destroy the game's tutorial. However, her boast turned to horror as she immediately fell off a cliff, horrifically failing the tutorial in a hilariously timed moment.

Eva is a Russian-born streamer who grew up in the Caribbean, she speaks English on stream but is also fluent in Russian and Spanish. Her boasts while playing the popular fantasy game Witcher 3: Wild Hunt made for a hilarious viewing for fans. It seems the tutorial was more than what she bargained for.

"Chat, watch me absolutely f**king annihilate her."

Streamer fails tutorial of Witcher 3 in an extremely hilarious fashion

The objective of this specific tutorial was to introduce the player to the mechanics of movement through an obstacle course. While playing through the tutorial, the player competes with a character named Ciri to see who can get to the end faster. While losing the race against Ciri doesn't impede progress, it certainly feels better to win against the confident and spry character.

Oozing confidence, Eva announced that she would swiftly beat this tutorial. Once the race began, she made her way to the first ladder, but made a grave mistake.

Before reaching the ladder, she pressed the button to climb up the nearest applicable object, which happened to be the wall next to a large cliff. Her character jumped over the wall and helplessly collapsed down the cliff.

"D*mn it! No!! *laughs* Ok, well..."

Fans react to hilarious Witcher 3 fail on stream

Unsurprisingly, members of Reddit were quick to share a few lighthearted jibes and laughs at Eva's expense.

Falling at the first and easiest hurdle of the game left viewers in stitches. Furthermore, Eva's overwhelming confidence makes this clip a gold mine of unintentional comedic timing. Her ability to take it in stride and laugh along with her chat makes this a wonderful moment of pure accidental hilarity.

