Streamer leaves his girlfriend alone with Twitch chat, and things take an awry turn

We recently spoke about how Twitch has, in 2020, managed more than 2 million average concurrent viewers until now. Most of these viewers bank on various streamers for content on an almost everyday basis, and there are several reasons for that. There are a host of streamers who have a habit of being involved in hilarious incidents.

These funny, memorable incidents are one of the major reasons why some streamers tend to have millions of people tuning in on different platforms. One common mistake that quite a few streamers have made in the past is letting their partners be on camera, with or without them. Viewers generally do not leave any opportunity to embarrass their favorite streamers.

Streamer leaves his girlfriend alone with Twitch chat, and then things take an awry turn

Recently, an unknown Twitch streamer made exactly the same mistake. It is no secret that Twitch has quite a few viewers who say the most awkward and explicit things when given the opportunity to do so. The streamer in question left his girlfriend live on camera, while she waited for him in a car.

As you can see in the video below, the opportunity was immediately taken by a fan, who ended up making a rather explicit claim about the streamer’s ‘toes’. Needless to say, the streamer’s girlfriend was not at all happy with the fan, and showed her displeasure by animatedly exclaiming the following.

“That is disgusting!”

While the incident itself is hilarious, the streamer in question is surely going to be extra careful in the future. Of course, this is not the first time fans have hilariously trolled streamers on camera. In the past, we have seen innumerable incidents where fans ended up trolling their favorite streamers..

Furthermore, there have been various instances when streamers did not even needs their fans to say or do anything to embarrass them. Quite a few streamers have a general tendency of saying or doing embarrassing things on camera, which of course, further adds to their brand value. At the end of the day, Twitch is all about entertainment, and as far as the fans are concerned, such incidents are highly entertaining.