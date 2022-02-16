Twitch streamer Vuzby’s screams for help in Apex Legends leads to a visit from actual cops

During his latest stream playing Apex Legends, streamer Vuzby got a very surprising visit from two officers.

Vuzby is a smaller Twitch streamer that plays Apex Legends, holding 3.7 thousand followers.

While he is a smaller streamer, that doesn't mean that there is a lack of interesting or funny moments in his content. This was proven true on his last stream, when suddenly he felt a pair of hands rest on his shoulders while playing Apex Legends. Not knowing who was in the room with him, he turned around to see two police officers standing behind him. While he was still in shock over having the unexpected guests in his room, he tried to greet them, to which they responded calmly and nicely:

"How's it going?"/"Hey! Good, how 'bout you?"

One of the officers asks if he's streaming at the moment, to which he responds in the affirmative. The officer asks the streamer if he yelled "help" at any point, and Vuzby responds by saying that he was asking for help in the context of the game.

"Did you scream 'help' at some point?"/"Yes, for content."

One of the officers pointed out that he was yelling right next to an open window, meaning someone heard him yelling "help," and they called the police to investigate the accidental cries for help. The officer jokes about how someone could misinterpret the yells, and Vuzby apologizes for the misunderstanding.

"Screaming for help online right next to an open window, we'll come."/"Sorry about that, guys."

The officer then gets into the camera's view and says that he hopes this will bring attention to his channel.

"I hope you get lots of views on your channel."

After wishing the cops a goodbye, he returned to playing the game, still a bit shaken up by the sudden visit.

