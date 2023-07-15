5 streamers who ended up getting jailed because of their contentious antics

In the realm of live streaming, where creativity and entertainment thrive, there have been instances where some streamers have crossed the line and faced unexpected consequences. What started as attempts to captivate and engage a global audience from the comfort of their homes quickly escalated into situations that attracted the attention of law enforcement.

While a majority of these creators navigate this ever-evolving digital space responsibly, there have been a handful who have ventured into contentious territories in a bid to stand out from the crowd. This implies that the creators in question actively resort to shock value, pranks, and/or outrageous behavior to generate views, stir up controversy, and become famous.

JOEYKAOTYK and four other streamers whose behavior has gotten them arrested

In this article, we will delve into the intriguing stories of five streamers who found themselves on the wrong side of the law due to their controversial and scandalous behavior on stream. From R-rated activities to grooming minors, these individuals learned that actions have real-world consequences even in the virtual realm.

1) Rappiomatkaaja

Starting off this list is a relatively lesser-known Finnish gamer and streamer Rappiomatkaaja (alcoholic traveler), who had garnered quite the infamy for his outrageous behavior and rampant drug abuse during his live streams. While he had been clipped by his viewers exploring a plethora of drugs while on air, he was arrested in Cambodia in 2019 for "causing confusion in public" while at an airport.

The exact circumstances that led to the Finnish creator getting arrested are, to this day, shrouded in mystery, with most viewers speculating that his drug abuse might have also played a part in his arrest. Despite being incarcerated, Rappiomatkaaja continued to live stream inside the Cambodian prison and document his prison life. Eventually, his time behind bars ended; he was released from custody in August of the same year.

2) Suspendas

Anyone well-versed with controversial IRL streamer Avrom "Suspendas" knows no other creator could ever hold a candle to Avrom's disregard for upkeeping societal norms while streaming. Throughout his notorious career as a content creator, Suspendas has appeared stark naked on his debut Kick stream, participated in s*xual activities with an alleged s*x worker, indulged in s*xual acts in front of a minor, and s*xually assaulted two intoxicated women, all while on-air.

The disgraced American creator eventually shifted out of the States to live in Japan and live stream his daily life and experiences in and around the country. However, despite the antics Avrom has gotten up to on live stream, he was arrested in Nepal for allegedly approaching an underage girl for a marriage proposal.

3) Raul Zito TV

July 2021 saw the Brazilian Fortnite community shaken to its very core after popular YouTuber and streamer Raul Zito TV was accused of committing acts of child s*xual assault. Reports from Insider and popular Brazilian publication G1 brought to light that Brazilian authorities had detained Raul and put him in custody on the grounds that he had 'exploited' his position as a streamer to allegedly groom two young victims, aged 10 and 14.

It was suggested that Raul, who had connections to the theater, film, and TV industries, lured these victims by offering gaming and television opportunities. Following this news breaking, both YouTube and Twitch took swift action by permanently banning RaulZito from their platforms.

4) Ice Poseidon

Ice Posideon is another recurring streamer on any list pertaining to contentious behavior, suspensions, and perma-bans. The American creator has a knack for getting caught up in all the wrong things, be it due to his lack of foresight or due to the behavior of his infamous CX community. Earlier this month, on July 6, 2023, Ice faced a potentially dire situation after being arrested in Thailand.

The situation in question transpired during a lively party at a hotel restaurant, where Ice and his crew of Kick streamer friends were engaged in their usual antics. However, their revelry took a turn for the worse when their behavior attracted the ire of the restaurant manager after a lingerie-clad Ice proceeded to give his girlfriend a lap dance.

5) JOEYKAOTYK

Wrapping up this list is a revolutionary exploratory Twitch streamer Joey "JOEYKAOTYK" who found himself caught in a whirlpool of legal jeopardy following his most recent urban exploration stream recorded in Japan. Accompanied by his friend and fellow globe-trotter Michael Gakuran, Joey embarked on an adventure by visiting a small town in the Fukushima prefecture.

Following a devastating earthquake and a subsequent tsunami in 2011, Fukushima made global headlines after the calamitous weather resulted in a nuclear incident at the Fukushima Daiichi Nuclear Power Plant. As in the case of any nuclear mishap, residents were evacuated, and the power plant's immediate vicinity was designated as a no-entry zone. Joey and Michael entered the said no-entry zone, violating trespassing laws, and were subsequently arrested.

The consequences of their actions remain uncertain, but the seriousness of trespassing in restricted areas should not be underestimated.

