5 streamers who spent exorbitant amounts of money on multiplayer games

Arguably, the most frustrating part for gamers and streamers in any online multiplayer game has to be the introduction of loot boxes or microtransactions. For the uninitiated, those are essentially virtual 'swag bags' that can be used to redeem or unlock a random selection of in-game items for customizing their player loadout or unlock a multitude of character avatars or skins.

The system of loot boxes and microtransactions has existed for a long time within the Western world thanks to popular games like Valve's Team Fortress 2 and King's Candy Crush. However, due to game prices being capped or stagnating, more and more developers have looked towards these microtransactions and loot boxes to help boost their income.

Though this may not sound contentious at first, the unpredictability of the outcome of these loot boxes has put their publisher in a lot of legal jeopardy. That being said, while the average gamer has to think twice about purchasing loot boxes, popular content creators and streamers seem to be pushing the boundaries of virtual extravagance.

This list explores five creators who have established a reputation for their willingness to invest in said digital opulence.

SypherPK and four other streamers with insanely expensive in-game inventories

1) Castro1021

Starting off this list is an American-Mexican YouTuber and streamer who has carved out a niche for himself thanks to his FIFA/EAFC-related content.

Edwin Castro, better known as Castro1021, has been a full-time creator on Twitch since 2016. During his almost decade-long presence as an exclusive FIFA content creator, the streamer revealed he had spent upwards of $500,000 on opening FUT cards and packs.

During an episode of The Eavesdrop Podcast hosted by OpTic Hecz, Castro explained how live-streaming pack openings attract a lot of viewership and how this by itself has helped him earn a substantial fan following over the years.

2) OhnePixel

For any gamer who has played Valve's iconic FPS game Counter-Strike: Global Offensive, the name Mark "OhnePixel" might ring a bell. The 25-year-old 'skin' connoisseur has an in-game inventory worth over $250,000, as reported by multiple CS skins-related websites; however, due to the existence of storage units that hide skins from the public, no one knows for sure how much Mark's inventory is actually worth.

During one of Ohne's highly anticipated streams in April 2023, the CS: GO streamer revealed that he had spent over $42,000 on just official in-game purchases in the form of chests and keys.

3) Limit

For anyone familiar with World of Warcraft's latest expansion, Dragonflight, Aberrus, the Shadowed Crucible is the second raid tier of the new expansion which features a nine-boss raid that was opened on all difficulties on May 9, 2023. With each of its four wings opening up after two weeks, leading guilds all across the world have been spending tokens to get the best gear to finish the raid.

Unlike the previous entries that featured a singular streamer, it is reported the leading guild in the world, Team Liquid (formerly known as Limit Guild), spent over $93,000 to secure the highly coveted number spot on WoW's latest raid.

4) RazerNinjas

No list about insane amounts of splurging in the realm of online gaming would ever be complete without a 'gacha' entry. RazerNinjas is a relatively lesser-known streamer who has dedicated his entire streaming career to playing a plethora of gacha gaming titles as early as March 2017.

In his six-year-long career as a full-time streamer, RazerNinjas has spent an insane total of over $100,000 on Genshin Impact alone.

Thanks to that sheer amount, RazerNinjas' GI account is a virtual treasure trove featuring all five-star options alongside every single weapon in the game.

5) SypherPK

Wrapping up this list is Ali "SypherPK" Hassan, a prominent figure within the North American and English-speaking Fortnite community. The 27-year-old streamer decided to reveal the amount of money he had invested in Epic Game's popular battle royale in April 2021.

Considering Ali has over 3905 items in his in-game inventory, out of which 917 items are just character avatars and skins, it is speculated that SypherPK has spent over 1,575,500 V-Bucks since 2017.

Considering the base bundle of 1000 V-Bucks starts at roughly eight dollars and ranges up to $80 for the 13,500 V-Bucks bundle, it is estimated that Ali's in-game spending might have racked him up a total that ranges between $150,000 to $200,000.