NRG vs Team Liquid - League of Legends LCS 2023 Championship: Predictions, livestream details, and more

The League of Legends LCS 2023 Championship is nearing its end, as only three teams remain in contention for the Summer Split trophy. Cloud9, NRG, and Team Liquid have secured spots at the 2023 League of Legends World Championship, which will be held in Korea. The finals weekend of the LCS 2023 Championship will be held at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey.

NRG and Team Liquid will kick off the finals weekend with a lower-bracket finals matchup. This matchup has no implications for the World Championship scenario except seeding. However, both teams will be eagerly looking forward to meeting Cloud9 in the grand finals and getting a chance to hoist the trophy.

NRG vs Team Liquid: Who will win this League of Legends LCS 2023 Championship matchup?

Predictions

NRG has been a pleasant surprise in the 2023 League of Legends LCS season. The team has a mix of established talent along with North American stars, which has made them a fan favorite. Previously known as Counter Logic Gaming, the roster has been very impressive in the Summer Split and has already qualified for the World Championship.

NRG's biggest strength is their incredible team fighting ability and their knack for defeating teams that are more promising than them on paper. Along with a brave playstyle and bravado that few can match, NRG is a very formidable team when they are playing at their peak.

Team Liquid has been one of the most hyped teams in the 2023 LCS season. Unfortunately, they were not able to live up to expectations in the Spring Split as they failed to make the playoffs. However, the roster has turned things around in the Summer Split, with world champions Pyosik and CoreJJ spearheading the team to a World Championship appearance.

Most notably, the addition of rookie mid-laner APA has proved to be instrumental to their success. Team Liquid has a highly flexible champion pool and is not afraid of taking skill checks against their opponents.

This matchup will be extremely close, but Team Liquid will likely have the upper hand as they have superior firepower and talent on paper. However, NRG is not to be underestimated and has a solid chance at securing a rematch with Cloud9 in the Grand Finals.

Head-to-head

NRG and Team Liquid have faced each other three times in the 2023 League of Legends LCS season. Two of NRG's three wins in this head-to-head were during their time as Counter Logic Gaming in the Spring Split. The overall head-to-head record between these teams currently stands at 3-1 in favor of the former.

Recent results

NRG's latest result in the LCS 2023 Championship was a 0-3 loss against Cloud9.

Alternatively, Team Liquid was able to win their most recent fixture against Golden Guardians with a 3-2 scoreline.

Expected rosters

NRG

Top - Niship "Dhokla" Doshi

Doshi Jungle - Juan "Contractz" Arturo Garcia

Arturo Garcia Mid - Cristian "Palafox" Palafox

Palafox ADC - Ian "FBI" Victor Huang

Victor Huang Support - Lee "IgNar" Dong-geun

Dong-geun Head Coach: Thomas "Thinkcard" Slotkin

Team Liquid

Top - Park "Summit" Woo-tae

Woo-tae Jungle - Hong "Pyosik" Chang-hyeon

Chang-hyeon Mid - Eain "APA" Stearns

Stearns ADC - Sean "Yeon" Sung

Sung Support - Jo "CoreJJ" Yong-in

Yong-in Head Coach - Kim "Reignover" Yeu-jin

Livestream details

Fans that would like to keenly follow the League of Legends LCS 2023 Championship can watch the lower-bracket finals matchup featuring NRG and Team Liquid live on the official LCS Twitch or YouTube channel.

NRG vs Team Liquid on Twitch : Watch here

: Watch here NRG vs Team Liquid on YouTube: Watch here

NRG will face Team Liquid on August 19, 2023, at 1:30 pm PDT / 10:00 pm CEST / 1:30 am IST (next day)

