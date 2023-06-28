Street Fighter 6 broken Option Select allows Simultaneous Input Assistance to block and counter throw tech

Street Fighter 6 player ChinaTown recently discovered an incredible Option Select using Simultaneous Input Assistance (SIA). This incredible technique certainly needs to be patched out, but any player can take advantage of it for now. If you’re in the corner and your opponent wants to push or try for throw mixups, this new approach completely shuts that down with zero effort.

This requires you to have Simultaneous Input Assistance bound to a key on your controller and, interestingly enough, does not work in Modern Controls. This is only useful for players who use Classic. Here’s what we know about Street Fighter 6’s incredible new Option Select.

What is the Street Fighter 6 Simultaneous Input Assistance Option Select?

ChinaTown @ChinaTownTBB



All you have to do is hold 1+MK+HK+HP, then press and hold Simultaneous Input Assistance (SAB) when you wake up. This will give a throw tech if you get thrown, or a block if you don't get thrown.



@HatsonFGC

#StreetFighter6 #SF6 Here's a throw tech os that's super easy to do.All you have to do is hold 1+MK+HK+HP, then press and hold Simultaneous Input Assistance (SAB) when you wake up. This will give a throw tech if you get thrown, or a block if you don't get thrown. Here's a throw tech os that's super easy to do. All you have to do is hold 1+MK+HK+HP, then press and hold Simultaneous Input Assistance (SAB) when you wake up. This will give a throw tech if you get thrown, or a block if you don't get thrown.@HatsonFGC#StreetFighter6 #SF6 https://t.co/Ia3E52bXsd

Initially discovered by Twitter user ChinaTownTBB, this throw tech Option Select is incredibly easy. You just have to have Simultaneous Input Assistance bound to a key you don’t usually use (EG: L2) in Street Fighter 6.

What SIA does, is when you hold it down and press a punch button, it automatically hits all three punches. The same goes for kicks. This is to make it easier to do things like Zangief’s lariat in Street Fighter 6.

How to set up SIA

Option Opens

Go to Control Settings

Scroll to the bottom for SIA

Bind it to whatever button you want.

In VesperArcade’s video, he chose L2 as the button since he seldom uses it. If you want to know how to perform this option select, here’s exactly what you need to do to make it happen. It’s very easy to perform this input shortcut.

How to perform SIA Option Select

Hold block (down+back).

While holding block, hold down Heavy Punch/Heavy Kick simultaneously.

While holding these buttons, hold the Assist button.

Each time you press it, you’ll see in the inputs that all six attack buttons are being pressed.

Every time you press the assist button, you can tech throws while remaining in the blocking state. What this means is, if your opponent tries to attack you with normals/specials, you’ll block. If they try to throw, you’ll throw tech. This is provided you’re mashing the assist button.

ChinaTown @ChinaTownTBB it also works standing! and moving! free throw techs in neuch! it also works standing! and moving! free throw techs in neuch!

The best part is that there’s no Throw Whiff animation, so your opponent has no idea you’re doing this in Street Fighter 6. According to ChinaTBB, you can also do this while standing and moving to get free throw techs in the neutral state.

This technique can stop virtually any player's offense. In particular, it's devastating against Cammy White.

What is the Street Fighter 6 Simultaneous Input Assistance Option Select good for?

This powerful Option Select essentially allows you to throw tech every single time without your opponent being the wiser. They do not see any throw whiffs; they don’t see any animations other than you walking or crouching.

Oreo Speedwagon @OrionSpeedwagon twitter.com/ChinaTownTBB/s… ChinaTown @ChinaTownTBB



All you have to do is hold 1+MK+HK+HP, then press and hold Simultaneous Input Assistance (SAB) when you wake up. This will give a throw tech if you get thrown, or a block if you don't get thrown.



@HatsonFGC

#StreetFighter6 #SF6 Here's a throw tech os that's super easy to do.All you have to do is hold 1+MK+HK+HP, then press and hold Simultaneous Input Assistance (SAB) when you wake up. This will give a throw tech if you get thrown, or a block if you don't get thrown. Here's a throw tech os that's super easy to do. All you have to do is hold 1+MK+HK+HP, then press and hold Simultaneous Input Assistance (SAB) when you wake up. This will give a throw tech if you get thrown, or a block if you don't get thrown.@HatsonFGC#StreetFighter6 #SF6 https://t.co/Ia3E52bXsd uh oh lol we broke it #StreetFighter6 uh oh lol we broke it #StreetFighter6 twitter.com/ChinaTownTBB/s… https://t.co/IxVMDgdDpa

In the corner, it’s incredibly useful to block incoming specials, as well as throw mixups. Nothing can stop you from doing this - provided you aren’t a Modern control player. Sorry, this is only for classic Street Fighter 6 players.

There are tons of uses for this in Street Fighter 6, but it’s likely that this wasn’t intended and is a glitch. With that in mind, it’s only a matter of time before Capcom decides to patch this out.

What is an Option Select?

Option Selects in fighting games are when a player uses two inputs or buttons at the same time. This will cover a variety of outcomes, meaning your character will do whatever the most optional/safe attack/defense is.

The game will decide the best course of action based on what your opponent does. The best part about this technique is that it’s always the correct/optimal input! Knowing how to perform these increases your ability to grow as a player, so it’s a technique worth experimenting with.

There’s no telling when this particular input will be removed from Street Fighter 6, but for now, there’s a broken, overpowered OS in the game that any player can take advantage of - provided they use Classic controls.

Poll : 0 votes