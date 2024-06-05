Stringmaster in Wuthering Waves: Stats, release date, and ascension materials

Stringmaster in Wuthering Waves is a new and limited 5-star Rectifier. It is also Yinlin's signature weapon and will be released alongside her on June 6, 2024, at 10 am (UTC+8). The 5-star Rectifier is an amazing weapon that provides a lot of Crit Rate bonus and buffs that character's ATK% and Resonance Attribute DMG. It is safe to assume that some players who plan to pull for Yinlin might also go for Stringmaster.

In this article, Rovers can find the exact release date for Stringmaster in Wuthering Waves as well as its stats and ascension materials.

Wuthering Waves 1.0: Stringmaster release date, stats, and more

Stringmaster release date

Stringmaster (Image via Kuro Games)

Stringless will be released on June 6, 2024, at 10 am (UTC+8) across all servers simultaneously, and will only be available until June 26, 2024. Here's a list of release dates and timings for the 5-star Recitifier's release:

Trending

America (June 5, 2024)

Pacific Daylight Time: 7 PM

Mountain Daylight Time: 8 PM

Central Daylight Time: 9 PM

Eastern Daylight Time: 10 PM

Europe (June 6, 2024)

Western European Summer Time: 3 AM

Central European Summer Time: 4 AM

Eastern European Summer Time: 5 AM

Asia (June 6, 2024)

India Standard Time: 7:30 AM

China Standard Time: 10 AM

Japanese Standard Time: 11 AM

Korea Standard Time: 11 AM

While the banner is available, Rovers can guaranteed to get the Stringmaster at least once every 80 summons.

Also read: Wuthering Waves best Yinlin build guide

Stringmaster stats and passive

Stringmaster (Image via Kuro Games)

Here are Stringmaster's stats and passives at level 90:

Base ATK : 500

: 500 Secondary stat: 36% Crit Rate

The weapon's passive increases the Resonator's DMG bonus for all Resonance Attributes. Additionally, when the character hits an enemy with their Resonance Skill, their ATK% is increased. The equipping Resonator receives another ATK% boost when they are off-field, making it a pretty solid weapon in the game.

Stringmaster ascension materials

Basic Ring and Andante Helix (Image via Kuro Games)

Here's a list of all the items needed to max ascend Stringmaster in Wuthering Waves:

Crude Ring x6

Basic Ring x6

Improved Ring x10

Tailored Ring x10

Lento Helix x6

Adagio Helix x8

Andante Helix x12

Presto Helix x20

Rovers can obtain Lento Helix and its higher rarity drops from the Forgery Challenge in the Misty Forest. Meanwhile, Basic Ring and its upgrades are commonly dropped by Exile enemies and can also be obtained from all the Forgery Challenges. Rovers can also purchase it from Uncle Wei at the crafting shop in Jinzhou.

Follow Sportskeeda for more Wuthering Waves guides and updates.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback