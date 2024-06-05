Stringmaster in Wuthering Waves: Stats, release date, and ascension materials

Stringmaster in Wuthering Waves is a new and limited 5-star Rectifier. It is also Yinlin's signature weapon and will be released alongside her on June 6, 2024, at 10 am (UTC+8). The 5-star Rectifier is an amazing weapon that provides a lot of Crit Rate bonus and buffs that character's ATK% and Resonance Attribute DMG. It is safe to assume that some players who plan to pull for Yinlin might also go for Stringmaster.
In this article, Rovers can find the exact release date for Stringmaster in Wuthering Waves as well as its stats and ascension materials.
Wuthering Waves 1.0: Stringmaster release date, stats, and more
Stringmaster release date
Stringless will be released on June 6, 2024, at 10 am (UTC+8) across all servers simultaneously, and will only be available until June 26, 2024. Here's a list of release dates and timings for the 5-star Recitifier's release:
America (June 5, 2024)
- Pacific Daylight Time: 7 PM
- Mountain Daylight Time: 8 PM
- Central Daylight Time: 9 PM
- Eastern Daylight Time: 10 PM
Europe (June 6, 2024)
- Western European Summer Time: 3 AM
- Central European Summer Time: 4 AM
- Eastern European Summer Time: 5 AM
Asia (June 6, 2024)
- India Standard Time: 7:30 AM
- China Standard Time: 10 AM
- Japanese Standard Time: 11 AM
- Korea Standard Time: 11 AM
While the banner is available, Rovers can guaranteed to get the Stringmaster at least once every 80 summons.
Stringmaster stats and passive
Here are Stringmaster's stats and passives at level 90:
- Base ATK: 500
- Secondary stat: 36% Crit Rate
The weapon's passive increases the Resonator's DMG bonus for all Resonance Attributes. Additionally, when the character hits an enemy with their Resonance Skill, their ATK% is increased. The equipping Resonator receives another ATK% boost when they are off-field, making it a pretty solid weapon in the game.
Stringmaster ascension materials
Here's a list of all the items needed to max ascend Stringmaster in Wuthering Waves:
- Crude Ring x6
- Basic Ring x6
- Improved Ring x10
- Tailored Ring x10
- Lento Helix x6
- Adagio Helix x8
- Andante Helix x12
- Presto Helix x20
Rovers can obtain Lento Helix and its higher rarity drops from the Forgery Challenge in the Misty Forest. Meanwhile, Basic Ring and its upgrades are commonly dropped by Exile enemies and can also be obtained from all the Forgery Challenges. Rovers can also purchase it from Uncle Wei at the crafting shop in Jinzhou.
