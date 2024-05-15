Stumble Guys creator codes for May 2024 are crucial for the title's community. Since the in-game shop offers plenty of lucrative champion skins, gems, and more, the community often purchases them from the shop, and they also get a chance to help their favorite creators while doing so with these codes.

When Fall Guys arrived for the PC gaming community, many mobile gamers started looking for alternatives to the title to enjoy it on their handheld devices. Therefore, when Scopely launched Stumble Guys back in 2020, the game became an instant hit.

All Stumble Guys creator codes for May 2024

Stumble Guys codes for May 2024 (Image via Scopely)

Many content creators joined the Creators Program since the title's launch in 2020. The Stumble Guys creator codes for May 2024 will allow the community members to help their favorite creators while purchasing exciting in-game assets from the shop.

Here are the active Stumble Guys creator codes for May 2024:

Alpharad: Enter this code to support Alpharad.

Enter this code to support Alpharad. CREATIVE: Enter this code to support CREATIVE Juega!

Enter this code to support CREATIVE Juega! BABYYODA : Enter this code to support BabyYoda_TV.

: Enter this code to support BabyYoda_TV. MADALIN: Enter this code to support Madalin.

Enter this code to support Madalin. sparx : Enter this code to support Sparx.

: Enter this code to support Sparx. TEAMLUKAS: Enter this code to support Team Lukas.

Enter this code to support Team Lukas. EMPER : Enter this code to support EmpershaoEsp.

: Enter this code to support EmpershaoEsp. MTMSAMU : Enter this code to support MTM Samu.

: Enter this code to support MTM Samu. RaxoR: Enter this code to support RaxoR.

Enter this code to support RaxoR. yes. Enter this code to support Yes.

Use these active codes while purchasing from the shop to help the creators earn some money.

Do note that the Stumble Guys creator codes for May 2024 do provide rewards for the players and do not expire until the creator exits the Creators Program. However, the codes will only be active for seven days. Therefore, you need to re-enter the code after a certain period.

How to redeem Stumble Guys creator codes for May 2024

Enter the code here and click on Support (Image via Scopely)

Redeeming creator codes is a pretty straightforward process in Stumble Guys. Follow the simple steps mentioned below to complete it:

Step 1: Launch the game and head towards the in-game shop button (bright yellow icon on the left-hand side)

Launch the game and head towards the in-game shop button (bright yellow icon on the left-hand side) Step 2: Tap on the Extras tab on the right side and click on the Support Creator option

Tap on the Extras tab on the right side and click on the Support Creator option Step 3: Press the "Enter Code" button and paste the code of your favorite creator in the box.

Press the "Enter Code" button and paste the code of your favorite creator in the box. Step 4: Now click on Support to support your favorite creator.

Once you complete the process, you will see the nickname of the creator you are supporting, and a timer that will show the duration of how long the code will be active.

