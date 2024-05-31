Stumble Guys Looney Tunes Pass: All rewards, price, and more

Popular developer Scopely recently introduced the Stumble Guys Looney Tunes Pass in the popular free-to-play Battle Royale title. The pass was added days after the release of the 0.72 update which highlighted the title's collaboration with the popular cartoon Looney Tunes. It offers plenty of stunning rewards like cosmetics, tokens, and other items which will massively enhance the gaming experience of millions of Stumble Guys enthusiasts worldwide.

The Stumble Guys Looney Tunes Pass provides fresh air to users bored with the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles pass. This article acts as a guide, helping players learn more about the new Looney Tunes Pass.

What are the various rewards in the Stumble Guys Looney Tunes Pass?

As mentioned previously, the Stumble Guys Looney Tunes Pass offers lucrative rewards in abundance. Players need to upgrade it to get all the premium rewards. However, Scopely has also added a few rewards for free-to-play users.

Looney Tunes Pass rewards (Image via Scopely)

Here's a look at all the rewards in the new Stumble Guys Looney Tunes Pass:

Level 1: Rare emote - Halt, Uncommon Sticker - Our Emote, 100 Gems (50+50), Normal Prize Box, Legendary Prize Box, and Legendary character - Zoot Suit Daffy

Rare emote - Halt, Uncommon Sticker - Our Emote, 100 Gems (50+50), Normal Prize Box, Legendary Prize Box, and Legendary character - Zoot Suit Daffy Level 3: Epic emote - Cabaret, Uncommon Sticker - Backfired Elmer, 50 Gems, and 20 Stumble Tokens

Epic emote - Cabaret, Uncommon Sticker - Backfired Elmer, 50 Gems, and 20 Stumble Tokens Level 5: A Tournament ticket, Epic emote - Kandama, and Legendary emote - Anvil Drop

A Tournament ticket, Epic emote - Kandama, and Legendary emote - Anvil Drop Level 8: Epic emote - All Sweaty, Normal Box, 50 Gems, and 20 Stumble Tokens

Epic emote - All Sweaty, Normal Box, 50 Gems, and 20 Stumble Tokens Level 12: 50 Gems, Legendary emote - Cartoon Fall, and Epic character - Tweety

50 Gems, Legendary emote - Cartoon Fall, and Epic character - Tweety Level 15: Rare character - Looney Tunes Fan, Two Premium Tournament tickets, 20 Stumble Tokens, and Epic emote - Looney Tunes

Rare character - Looney Tunes Fan, Two Premium Tournament tickets, 20 Stumble Tokens, and Epic emote - Looney Tunes Level 18: Normal Prize Box, 50 Gems, and Legendary character - Glitter Groove

Normal Prize Box, 50 Gems, and Legendary character - Glitter Groove Level 21: Legendary Footsteps - Cartoon Dust, Legendary Prize Box, 20 Stumble Tokens, and 50 Gems

Legendary Footsteps - Cartoon Dust, Legendary Prize Box, 20 Stumble Tokens, and 50 Gems Level 25: A Tournament ticket, 50 Stumble Tokens, and Mythic animation - Tasmanian Tornadoes

A Tournament ticket, 50 Stumble Tokens, and Mythic animation - Tasmanian Tornadoes Level 32: Uncommon sticker - King Bugs, 20 Stumble Tokens, 50 Gems, and Legendary Prize Box

Uncommon sticker - King Bugs, 20 Stumble Tokens, 50 Gems, and Legendary Prize Box Level 36: A Tournament ticket, 100 Gems, and Special character - King Chungus

A Tournament ticket, 100 Gems, and Special character - King Chungus Level 42: Epic character - Marvin the Martian, 50 Stumble Tokens, Epic Footsteps - Acme Corp, and Two Premium Tournament tickets

Epic character - Marvin the Martian, 50 Stumble Tokens, Epic Footsteps - Acme Corp, and Two Premium Tournament tickets Level 50: Legendary Prize Box, Legendary animation - That's All Folks, and Special emote - Rake Throw

What is the price of the Stumble Guys Looney Tunes pass and how long will it stay in the game?

Similar to the latest events in the game, the Looney Tunes Pass has already become an instant hit among gamers. Users can activate the premium pass for 1200 Gems.

Looney Tunes Pass price (Image via Scopely)

The currently available Deluxe offer adds plenty of fervor to it. Players can get more stars with a 50% star booster, 20 Pass tokens, and no ads. All these can be availed for INR 799.

The Pass will be available in the game until 4:30 pm IST (UTC +5:30) on June 26.

