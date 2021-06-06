Subnautica: Below Zero — Every explorable base location

Subnautica: Below Zero has a multitude of places to explore, including above water locations, the depths of the sea, and various bases.

The Alterra Corporation could be considered the "big bad" of Subnautica: Below Zero depending on the player's perspective. Within the story of the game, they occupied Planet 4546B for research purposes.

This occupation saw them build base after base with many of the planet's Biomes. Research bases and tech sites litter the planet from up high to down low. Each of them can be explored, as well.

Every explorable base location in Subnautica: Below Zero

Alterra Bases

Delta Station: This base is located on Delta Island.

Omega Lab: A research base in the Lilypad Islands Biome.

Outpost Zero: Outpost Zero is its own location, based on studying The Architects of Subnautica: Below Zero.

Paravan's Bunker: This bunker made by Paravan is found in the Glacial Basin Biome.

Phi Excavation Site: This site is located in the Glacial Basin Biome and hosts the Frozen Leviathan.

Phi Robotics Center: A robotics lab in a large cave of the Glacial Basin Biome.

Alterra Tech Sites

Alterra Tech Sites differ just a bit from the normal Alterra Bases in Subnautica: Below Zero. They are not vast locations, but rather small setups by the corporation to keep tech and do research.

Many of them contain fragments for a variety of blueprints, such as the Light Stick, Mineral Detector, Habitat Builder, and more.

The following locations are where Subnautica: Below Zero players can visit these Tech Sites:

Twisty Bridges (3)

Delta Island (2)

Arctic Spires (4)

Glacial Basin

Arctic Kelp Forest (1 + Emergency Supply Cache)

Shallow Twisty Bridges (2)

Glacial Bay

YouTuber MrSpicyGaming has a great video guide that shows off the main Alterra Bases but also goes over a couple things about Alterra Tech Sites. The video guides players on how to locate each base, including a map in Delta Station with the other bases on it.

