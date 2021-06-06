Subnautica: Below Zero — How to get snow stalker fur

Obtaining Snow Stalker fur may come as a surprise to some Subnautica: Below Zero players.

The natural instinct in any survival game is to defeat the large creatures, loot their body, and obtain the goods that they hold. That is not the case in Subnautica: Below Zero.

Killing a Snow Stalker will not allow players to obtain their fur. In fact, it will just be a completed challenge where the only reward is bragging rights. This could be seen as a good thing for some players, however.

How to acquire Snow Stalker fur in Subnautica: Below Zero

Image via Unknown Worlds Entertainment

Subnautica: Below Zero does not require players to truly hunt any of the wildlife found on Planet 4546B. Taking down a Snow Stalker won't deliver them some fur, and this could garner a sigh of relief.

Going up against one of these predators could be considered a death wish. Thankfully for players, they don't even have to approach a Snow Stalker themselves to obtain some of its fur.

Image via Unknown Worlds Entertainment

Subnautica: Below Zero players will need a Spy Pengling to get this material. The Spy Pengling will be used to approach the Snow Stalker and extract its fur while it's alive with no sort of hostile engagement.

The creatures won't attack when a Spy Pengling moves in on them. Players must simply get close to a Snow Stalker and hit the proper button to interact with it. This will pluck the fur right from the beast.

Image via Unknown Worlds Entertainment

A Spy Pengling can only carry four Snow Stalker furs at a time, however. Those needing more will have to empty their inventory and go at it again. It's a good thing they don't rage toward the little device.

When obtained, Snow Stalker fur allows Subnautica: Below Zero players to craft the Cold Suit, Cold Suit gloves, and Cold Suit helmet. This is essential for surviving some of the colder Biomes in the game.

