Subnautica: Below Zero: Where to find Mercury II locations

The Mercury II is a spacecraft that crash-landed on the Planet 4546B of Subnautica: Below Zero.

Players can locate the wreckage of Mercury II in Subnautica: Below Zero. After it crashed, it separated into three piles of debris. These different wreckages are at different depths and in different Biomes.

Subnautica: Below Zero players can find various crew logs from the Mercury II. This provides a bit of a backstroy, implying that it may have been shot down by the Quarantine Enforcement Platform and ultimately destroyed when it tried to take off after.

Where to find the Mercury II locations in Subnautica: Below Zero

The largest piece of Mercury II wreckage slopes on the border of Purple Vents, Lilypad Islands, and Tree Spires. The image above is the Stern. It can be found at about 100m deep.

The Bow of the Mercury II in Subnautica: Below Zero is the second largest piece of wreckage. It is found at a depth of around 250m in the Lilypad Islands Biome. Be careful, as the area is surrounded by Squidsharks.

The smallest fragment of the Mercury II is the detrached thruster unit. It hangs over a crevasse at the very edge of Purple Vents and Lilypad Islands. This Subnautica: Below Zero location is at a depth of 150m.

YouTuber Evantek put together a video showing players how to find all three sections of the Mercury II. It starts at the drop pod and leads Subnautica: Below Zero players on a journey to find each Mercury II wreckage.

Each section of the crashed ship is explorable. Players may come across several types of flora and fauna near these locations. Also, fragments for things such as the Parallel Processing Unit can be found.

Subnautica: Below Zero players are recommended to take a Laser Cutter with them before venturing into any of the three ship wreckages. Many of the doors need to be cut with that item to fully open the Mercury II up for exploration.

