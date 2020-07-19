SuckerPunch Productions, the developer behind Sony's latest first-party exclusive Ghost of Tsushima, is one of the most consistent first-party developers for Sony.

Sony Interactive Entertainment, now PlayStation Studios, has a number of studios who work on first-party titles for the PlayStation consoles. SuckerPunch Productions is one of the most consistent developers, and have put out back-to-back hits.

Founded in the year 1997, and based out of Bellevue, Washington, SuckerPunch's roots are actually found to be in Microsoft. The company did not use their title of "SuckerPunch" due to policies at Microsoft.

The co-founders of SuckerPunch worked in a variety of productivity and software development applications at Microsoft. They would go on to develop a game for the Nintendo 64 called Rocket: Robot on Wheels, which was published by Ubisoft.

Full list of games by SuckerPunch Productions

SIE (Sony Interactive Entertainment) would acquire the studio to work on first-party titles for the PS2. This led to one of the most popular gaming franchises at the time: Sly Cooper.

List of games and release dates by SuckerPunch Productions

Rocket: Robot on Wheels (Nintendo 64): October 31, 1999

Sly Cooper and the Thievius Raccoonus (PS2): September 23, 2002

Sly Cooper 2: Band of Thieves (PS2): September 14, 2004

Sly 3: Honor Among Thieves (PS2): September 26, 2005

inFamous (PS3): May 26, 2009

inFamous 2 (PS3): June 7, 2011

inFamous: Festival of Blood (PS3): October 25, 2011

inFamous: Second Son (PS4): March 21, 2014

inFamous: First Light (PS4): August 26, 2014

Ghost of Tsushima (PS4): July 17, 2020

Ghost of Tsushima is out now on the PS4, and its reviews have been generally positive. Many players have praised the game for its impeccable graphics and masterful attention to detail.

Ghost of Tsushima is quite an ambitious game by SuckerPunch studios, but it looks like they are up to the task, as early reception has been mostly positive.

