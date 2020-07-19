SuckerPunch Productions, the developer behind Sony's latest first-party exclusive Ghost of Tsushima, is one of the most consistent first-party developers for Sony.
Sony Interactive Entertainment, now PlayStation Studios, has a number of studios who work on first-party titles for the PlayStation consoles. SuckerPunch Productions is one of the most consistent developers, and have put out back-to-back hits.
Founded in the year 1997, and based out of Bellevue, Washington, SuckerPunch's roots are actually found to be in Microsoft. The company did not use their title of "SuckerPunch" due to policies at Microsoft.
The co-founders of SuckerPunch worked in a variety of productivity and software development applications at Microsoft. They would go on to develop a game for the Nintendo 64 called Rocket: Robot on Wheels, which was published by Ubisoft.
Full list of games by SuckerPunch Productions
SIE (Sony Interactive Entertainment) would acquire the studio to work on first-party titles for the PS2. This led to one of the most popular gaming franchises at the time: Sly Cooper.
List of games and release dates by SuckerPunch Productions
Rocket: Robot on Wheels (Nintendo 64): October 31, 1999
Sly Cooper and the Thievius Raccoonus (PS2): September 23, 2002
Sly Cooper 2: Band of Thieves (PS2): September 14, 2004
Sly 3: Honor Among Thieves (PS2): September 26, 2005
inFamous (PS3): May 26, 2009
inFamous 2 (PS3): June 7, 2011
inFamous: Festival of Blood (PS3): October 25, 2011
inFamous: Second Son (PS4): March 21, 2014
inFamous: First Light (PS4): August 26, 2014
Ghost of Tsushima (PS4): July 17, 2020
Ghost of Tsushima is out now on the PS4, and its reviews have been generally positive. Many players have praised the game for its impeccable graphics and masterful attention to detail.
Ghost of Tsushima is quite an ambitious game by SuckerPunch studios, but it looks like they are up to the task, as early reception has been mostly positive.
Also Read: No Console Exclusives for Xbox Series X, states Phil Spencer.