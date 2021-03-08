Sudip Sarkar’s Free Fire ID, K/D ratio, stats and subscribers in March 2021

Sudip Sarkar is one of the most popular Free Fire content creators in India. He is a member of the ‘BOSS’ guild and is known for the Free Fire videos that he uploads on his YouTube channel. He currently has 1.06 million subscribers on his channel.

This article takes a look at his Free Fire ID, stats, K/D ratio and other details.

Sudip Sarkar’s Free Fire ID and stats

Sudip Sarkar’s Free Fire ID is 97653930.

Lifetime stats

Sudip Sarkar’s lifetime stats

Sudip Sarkar has played 31125 squad matches and has won on 9821 occasions, making his win rate 31.55%. He has 117750 kills in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 5.53.

When it comes to the duo mode, the content creator has played 1425 games and has triumphed in 221 of them, translating to a win rate of 15.50%. With 3930 kills to his name, he has a K/D ratio of 3.26 in this mode.

Sudip Sarkar has also played 1324 solo matches and has secured 115 victories, maintaining a win rate of 8.68%. He has 3259 kills in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 2.70.

Ranked stats

Sudip Sarkar’s ranked stats

In the current ranked season, Sudip Sarkar has played 278 squad games and has emerged victorious in 54 of them, translating to a win rate of 19.42%. He has registered 825 kills at a K/D ratio of 3.68 in this mode.

The YouTuber has also played 12 ranked duo matches and has 4 Booyahs to his name, maintaining a win rate of 33.33%. He has 51 frags in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 6.38.

Sudip Sarkar has played 5 ranked solo games but is yet to register a win. He has racked up 8 kills at a K/D ratio of 1.60 in this mode.

Note: The stats in this article were recorded at the time of writing. They are subject to change as the YouTuber continues to play more games in Garena Free Fire.

Sudip Sarkar’s YouTube channel

The oldest video on Sudip Sarkar's primary YouTube channel was posted in July 2019. Since then, he has uploaded 347 videos, with over 48.86 million combined views. As stated earlier, he has over 1.06 million subscribers on his channel.

Click here to visit his primary YouTube channel.

Sudip Sarkar also has a second channel called SUDIP SARKAR LIVE.

Sudip Sarkar’s social media handles

Sudip Sarkar is active on Instagram and Facebook. The links to his accounts are given below:

Instagram: Click here

Facebook: Click here

