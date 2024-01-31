Suicide Squad Kill the Justice League ending explained

To say that the Suicide Squad Kill the Justice League ending is controversial would be putting it lightly. After the triumphant Batman Arkham games, developer Rocksteady Studios has released the incredibly controversial Suicide Squad game, whose plot leaks have left netizens baffled and, to an extent, enraged.

Now that the entire game is available via early access, readers curious about the Suicide Squad Kill the Justice League ending need not look any further. A breakdown of the ending, including its implications, can be found in this article.

Note: Heavy spoilers for Suicide Squad Kill the Justice League will follow. Discretion is advised.

Suicide Squad Kill the Justice League ending teases more to come

Superman arrives (Image via YouTube/Gamer's Little Playground)

In the Suicide Squad Kill the Justice League ending, our team of rag-tag criminals-turned-heroes attempt to lure out Superman after successfully capturing and unceremoniously executing Batman. They then face off against the corrupted Kyptonian using modified Gold Kryptonite (as Brianiac’s possession had altered their DNA, and thus Clark’s weakness to regular Kryptonite), ultimately defeating him.

Their celebrations are shortly interrupted, however, as they are teleported into Brainiac’s ship, where he prepares to enslave them. Thankfully, Earth-2’s Lex Luthor whisks them away in the nick of time.

A goading Brainiac (Image via YouTube/Gamer's Little Playground)

After a briefing with both Amanda Waller and Lex Luthor, it is revealed to the team that there are a total of 13 Brainiacs scattered across the multiverse. Eliminating all the variants will stop their invasions across the multiverse and ultimately save Earth-1—which is the Arkhamverse.

After destroying the rest of Brainiac’s defenses, the Suicide Squad is teleported into Earth-2 Brainiac’s ship as they prepare to battle. However, Brainiac is not ready to give up without a fight. Using the Flash’s power to conjure up a form similar to the speedster's, complete with his Speed Force abilities, aiming to kill.

Brainiac uses the Speed Force (Image via YouTube/Gamer's Little Playground)

After a long, difficult battle, Brainiac is finally defeated, captured, and brought back to the Arkhamverse, where he is initially assumed dead. Quickly regaining consciousness, Brainiac attempts to take over once again.

Amanda Waller interrupts him, impaling him with Luthor’s Dataspike and grabbing all the necessary data in the process. Brainiac swiftly disintegrates, and the team is informed of their next mission: to traverse across the multiverse and defeat the other 12 Brainiacs.

Killing Brainiac from Earth-2 (Image via YouTube/Gamer's Little Playground)

This Suicide Squad Kill the Justice League ending likely sets up future story content and/or DLC, as indicated by the fact that the Justice League is not truly dead and the developer’s plans to introduce more Elseworlds characters. The true ending will likely be released much later, at an unspecified time.

In short, the Suicide Squad Kill the Justice League ending is far from complete, leaving players with a cliffhanger.