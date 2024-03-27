Suicide Squad Kill the Justice League Season 1 release time and countdown

Suicide Squad Kill the Justice League Season 1 is on the horizon. However, despite Rocksteady's plans for a big launch, fans aren't too excited about the new season. SSKTJL was not well received by the masses. The game had a lot to offer, and there was a lot of potential in its fun gameplay. However, a bloated open world and a lack of meaningful content ultimately turned fans sour on the experience.

Season 1, releasing on March 28, 2024, at 12 am PDT, will try to improve things by bringing in a ton of changes, along with the return of an iconic character, The Joker. More details about Suicide Squad Kill the Justice League Season 1's launch can be found below.

Suicide Squad Kill the Justice League Season 1 release time for all regions

Task Force X will soon be getting new weapons (Image via Rocksteady Studios)

Players who already own the game will be getting access to Suicide Squad Kill the Justice League Season 1 on March 28, 2024. Listed below is its release time in various regions:

3 am EDT

2 am CDT

12 am PDT

4 am BRT

7 am GMT

8 am CET

9 am SAST

11 am GST

12:30 pm IST

Suicide Squad Kill the Justice League Season 1 is shipping with a ton of new content, so it will likely be a sizeable update.

Everything new in Suicide Squad Kill the Justice League Season 1

Season 1 comes with a ton of bug fixes (Image via Rocksteady Studios)

The newest update for Suicide Squad Kill the Justice League is packed with content. You can find the full patch notes on the game's official website, but that is a lot of reading. Here is a list of some things Suicide Squad Kill the Justice League's new season will offer:

The Joker will arrive as a playable character.

New weapons will be introduced, thanks to a new manufacturer called Intergang, and the Scarecrow gear set.

The update will include a new mayhem mission, an Assault mission, and a new type of Incursion mission.

It will contain a premium battle pass and a free battle pass filled with costumes, banners, and poses.

Despite its lack of success, it is nice to see that the developers haven't given up on their game. Suicide Squad Kill the Justice League's newest update is looking like a step in the right direction. If Rocksteady Studios continues to support the game and builds on its fun gameplay, the title may see a revival.

Suicide Squad Kill the Justice League Season 1 countdown

The release of SSKTJL's newest update is on the horizon. Here is a countdown to help you prepare:

Fans have high expectations from Rocksteady, hopefully, they'll be able to deliver with this update.

