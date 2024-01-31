Who should you main in Suicide Squad Kill the Justice League?

The option to choose from a list of unique characters gives birth to the age-old question, "Who should you main in Suicide Squad?". And in all honesty, why shouldn't it, as each of the supervillains that players can main offer some unique abilities, melee weapons, and most importantly traversal options.

Ever since the community was introduced to the world of Suicide Squad Kill the Justice League, players have been wondering what each of the characters will offer in terms of unique playstyle.

This article aims to take a look at all the characters, their movement gimmick, and what they specialize in to find out who you should main in Suicide Squad Kill the Justice League.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the author's opinions

Which supervillain you should main in Suicide Squad Kill the Justice League

You have a good selection of characters to main in Suicide Squad (Image via Warner Bros. Games)

Choosing your main in Suicide Squad Kill the Justice League isn't a game-changing decision as the story can be completed with any of the starting four characters. However, since each provides different abilities, weapons, and traversal methods, you will find yourself preferring the playstyle of one particular character over the others.

The traversal method which is unique for each character, is something that will play an important role in choosing a main. This is because the traversal ability will be most used throughout the game; therefore, it can heavily impact your preference.

Below is a list of playstyles that each character offers so you can choose your main in Suicide Squad:

Deadshot

Deadshot is a ranged character who can use jetpacks to engage from a range (Image via Warner Bros. Games)

Deadshot specializes in long-range combat. His jetpack helps in traversal and is essentially the easiest-to-learn traversal ability. It helps Deadshot hover in the air and move around while shooting. However, you must check the fuel meter as the jetpack has a limited fuel reserve. This forces Deadshot to touch the ground or wall climb on fuel depletion.

Deadshot can equip the following classes of weapons:

Pistols

Sniper rifles

Assault rifles

Deadshot has a melee weapon in the form of a wrist-mounted cannon that makes him a ranged character in all aspects. He also has talents that revolve around outputting higher damage while offering increased crit stats. If you love verticality during combat and enjoy flying around and shooting enemies from the skies, Deadshot will be your main in Suicide Squad.

Captain Boomerang

Captain Boomerang is a mid-range character who has a high skill-ceiling traversal ability (Image via Warner Bros. Games)

Captain Boomerang specializes in Crowd Control. He has a speed force gauntlet that helps him teleport to a thrown boomerang. You can control how far the boomerang is thrown before teleporting to it. This traversal method offers crazy movement mechanics that let you make massive vertical or horizontal leaps and cover a lot of ground. He can also dash mid-air while using his gauntlet to teleport further.

Captain Boomerang can equip the following classes of weapons:

Sniper rifles

Smgs

Shotguns

His melee weapons are his boomerangs, allowing him to hit further than your typical melee range. He has talents that revolve around lifting enemies up and holding them in the air while letting you shoot them down, making him a proper CC unit. If you are a player who enjoys crowd control and abilities with a high skill ceiling, Captain Boomerang can be your main in Suicide Squad.

Harley Quinn

Harley Quinn is a close-range character who can use Batman's grapple hook to swing around (Image via Warner Bros. Games)

Harley Quinn's specialization is that of a demolitionist. She has Batman's grappling hook, which is accompanied by a drone. This lets her swing around in a fashion that is most familiar to players of the Batman Arkham Trilogy. You can hold your traversal button to hang mid-air and rain down hellfire from above.

Harley Quinn can equip the following classes of weapons:

Pistol

Smgs

Heavy guns

She uses a baseball bat or mallet as her melee weapon. Her choice of weapons makes her a close-range character as her talents come hand-in-hand with grenades and melee damage boost that suit her demolitionist playstyle. If you like to stay close range to the enemies and make massive explosions, Harley Quinn is best suited to be your main in Suicide Squad.

King Shark

King Shark is a close-range character who uses his superpowers to leap and traverse (Image via Warner Bros. Games)

King Shark specializes in brawling and tanking. He has godlike superpowers that give him immense strength to leap from one place to another. He can also dash mid-air but cannot hang in the air like Deadshot or Harley Quinn. His brutish strength gives him a lot of momentum that he can unleash as a cannonball on enemies from above.

King Shark can equip the following classes of weapons:

Shotguns

Assault rifles

Heavy guns

He uses melee weapons like axes that serve his close-range lethal playstyle well. His talents focus on his melee prowess and help you tank by minimizing the damage he can take while dishing out deadly close-range attacks. If you like to get up close and personal but also be lethal at this range, King Shark is tailor-made to be your main in Suicide Squad.

