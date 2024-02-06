How to break enemy shields in Suicide Squad Kill the Justice League?

The presence of enemy shields in Suicide Squad Kill the Justice League introduces a significant challenge during battles. While dealing with foes without them is straightforward, a strategic approach is essential when confronted with shielded adversaries. Breaking through these enemy shields demands both time and the utilization of effective tactics. Once you successfully break them, the process of eliminating foes becomes significantly more manageable.

Enemy shields in Suicide Squad Kill the Justice League comes in various types. Regular enemies utilize standard variants, while elite villains employ stronger, more resilient models. The technique for breaking these shields varies, so it's crucial to heed the tips and tricks provided in this article. By doing so, you can enhance your battlefield prowess and dominate the lobby like an unstoppable force.

Tips and tricks to break enemy shields in Suicide Squad Kill the Justice League

Enemies with normal shields

Execute a series of melee strikes to break enemy shields in Suicide Squad Kill the Justice League (Image via Steam)

Dealing with enemies sporting normal shields requires a focused approach. To dismantle these, concentrate on delivering melee strikes. It may be time-consuming due to the game's somewhat confusing user interface, so redirect your attention away from other monsters and focus on the shielded ones.

Execute a series of strikes, and the shield will eventually shatter; this will allow you to dispatch your foe as you see fit.

Enemies with stronger shields

Use a secondary weapon to break the enemy shields in Suicide Squad Kill the Justice League (Image via YouTube/SednaNyx)

Elite enemies boast stronger shields. Keep in mind that the potency of an elite enemy's arsenal corresponds to the strength of their shield, and breaking these robust models demands twice the effort compared to normal ones. However, the technique for dismantling these formidable defenses differs.

Use your secondary weapon to shoot at their shields, and an indicator will prompt you to press a specific button to break the shield. For PlayStation users, it's L2 + R2, and for Xbox users, it's LT + RT. Press the designated buttons after sufficiently firing at the shield, and you will successfully eliminate the barrier. Note that the button prompts will only appear once you have shot the shield enough.

Utilize the character's skills to win battles in Suicide Squad Kill the Justice League

Deadshot's skills in Suicide Squad Kill the Justice League (Image via Steam)

Now that you're acquainted with enemy shields in Suicide Squad Kill the Justice League, you can effortlessly outperform your opponents and outscore your teammates in co-op battles.

In addition to dismantling enemy shields, pay attention to various tactics. With four playable characters, each boasting unique skill tiers, achieving championship status in this looter-shooter title hinges on your adept utilization of their abilities.

For the best outcome, engage with all four playable characters before determining which one aligns best with your preferences. If you have a preference for gun combat, explore Deadshot's skills in Suicide Squad Kill the Justice League; these not only emphasize sniper proficiency and other weaponry, but also encompass traversal maneuvers.

