All Suicide Squad Kill the Justice League Deadshot skills and combat abilities explored

In Suicide Squad Kill the Justice League Deadshot skills and combat abilities focus on making him a menace at long range who can stay in the air and away from the crowd. He is one of the four playable supervillains on release who boasts a fancy jetpack for his traversal.

Deadshot in Suicide Squad Kill the Justice League is a character who prefers actions over words and makes up for it with his lethality at range, getting him favoritism from fans and players.

This article will review Suicide Squad Kill the Justice League Deadshot skills and explore what they do once unlocked.

A closer look at Suicide Squad Kill the Justice League Deadshot skills and combat abilities

Traversal Method

Suicide Squad Kill the Justice League Deadshot uses his Jetpack to reign down hellfire from above. (Image via YouTube/DC)

Suicide Squad Kill the Justice League Deadshot focuses on air-to-ground combat using his Jetpack, which runs on a depletable fuel source. Players are required to manage fuel by touching down on the ground, ground-sliding, or wall-climbing to manage momentum on fuel-depletion.

The freedom that this jetpack offers in terms of movement is the most beginner-friendly to pick up and get started with. Also, Suicide Squad Kill the Justice League Deadshot can hover mid-air to aim down sights and hit shots with his weapons.

Weapons

Snipers and long-range engagement are the bread and butter of this lethal DC assassin. (Image via YouTube/DC)

Suicide Squad Kill the Justice League Deadshot loves his distance and likes to stay in the air, far away from the actual fight. The two weapons slots out of three offer weapons choices amongst the following:

Pistols

Sniper rifles

Assault rifles

When talking about the melee weapons at the disposal of Suicide Squad Kill the Justice League Deadshot, he has proper wrist-mounted cannons that give him the biggest melee range amongst the whole Squad, making him a completely ranged unit in the truest sense.

Skills

Suicide Squad Kill the Justice League Deadshot skill tree (Image via YouTube That Abrax||Warner Bros. Games)

Suicide Squad Kill the Justice League Deadshot has a wide array of skills that focus on increasing his air uptime, weapons damage, and long-range lethality. Below is a list of those skills and what they do:

TOOLS OF THE TRADE

Suicide Squad Kill the Justice League Deadshot gains increased Sniper stability, and every two combo increases Sniper critical hit damage by 2%.

Tier 1

Sniper: Activated at 5x Combo or higher, this skill increases Firearm damage by 25% and causes Critical Counters to regenerate 5% Shield.

Tier 2

Killer Recoil: Increases Melee damage by 200%, but cooldown is increased by 2 seconds.

Increases Melee damage by 200%, but cooldown is increased by 2 seconds. Hollow Point: Increases Critical Hit damage by 15%.

Increases Critical Hit damage by 15%. Punch It In: Melee Hits cause enemies to spawn Firearm ammo, but the cooldown is increased by 1 second.

Tier 3

Pistol Specialist: Starting at 10x Combo and higher, Critical Hit chance with Pistols is increased by 25%.

Starting at 10x Combo and higher, Critical Hit chance with Pistols is increased by 25%. Assault Rifle Specialist: Critical Hit damage increased by 20% with Assault Rifles.

Critical Hit damage increased by 20% with Assault Rifles. Sniper Rifle Specialist: Starting at 10x Combo and higher, Critical Hits with Snipers have a 100% chance of causing enemies to Bleed for 50% of the damage dealt for 10 seconds.

Tier 4

Lethal Flow: Critical Hits have a 100% chance to generate +1 Combo. This has a cooldown of 5 seconds.

Critical Hits have a 100% chance to generate +1 Combo. This has a cooldown of 5 seconds. Ultra Impact: Increases Critical Hit chance by 20%.

Increases Critical Hit chance by 20%. In the Red: Increases Critical Hit damage by 20% while Shield level is below 50%.

Tier 5

Eye of the Sniper: Increases Critical Hit damage by 50%.

Increases Critical Hit damage by 50%. Grenade Surplus: Increases capacity of Grenade Ammo by 1.

Tier 6

Cool Down: Starting at 20x Combo and higher, successful Counters will increase Critical Hit damage by 50% for 0 seconds.

Tier 7

Shield Sapper: Starting at 20x Combo and higher, Shield Harvest chance increases by 25% on Critical Hits.

Starting at 20x Combo and higher, Shield Harvest chance increases by 25% on Critical Hits. Quick-Draw: Starting at 20x Combo and higher, Critical Reloads have a 100% chance to generate 5 Combo.

Starting at 20x Combo and higher, Critical Reloads have a 100% chance to generate 5 Combo. Skybound Shooter: Critical Reloads when Airborne reduces Jet Pack heat build-up by 30%, and this can only happen once every 10 seconds.

Tier 8

Every Bullet Counts: Each Firearm Hit on an enemy increases damage dealt by 5%, and Critical Hits increase damage dealt by 10% up to a maximum of 150% until a shot is missed.

Tier 9

Bloodthirsty: Starting at 30x Combo and higher, Critical Hits have a 100% chance to cause enemies to Bleed for 100% of the damage dealt over 10 seconds.

Starting at 30x Combo and higher, Critical Hits have a 100% chance to cause enemies to Bleed for 100% of the damage dealt over 10 seconds. Cover Shooter: Damage dealt is increased by 25% when Shield level is above 50%.

Damage dealt is increased by 25% when Shield level is above 50%. Critical Reflexes: Starting at 30x Combo and higher, successful Counters have 100% chance to instantly Reload all Firearms.

Tier 10

I Never Miss: Transforms Sniper into I Never Miss: at 40x Combo and higher, Firearm damage increased by 100%, and Critical Hit damage by 100%.

Transforms Sniper into I Never Miss: at 40x Combo and higher, Firearm damage increased by 100%, and Critical Hit damage by 100%. Long Haul: Increases Maximum Combo by 15, and if the Combo Breaker triggers at 15x and higher, 15 Combo will regenerate, which can happen once every 60 seconds.

Increases Maximum Combo by 15, and if the Combo Breaker triggers at 15x and higher, 15 Combo will regenerate, which can happen once every 60 seconds. Bullseye: Transforms Sniper into Bullseye: at 40x Combo and higher, increases Shield Capacity by 100%, Shield Overcharge by 50%, and Shield Harvest chance by 25%.

LOCKED AND LOADED

Suicide Squad Kill the Justice League Deadshot gains a 10% chance to Reload all Firearms when he Melee Kills an enemy.

Tier 1

Shredder: Melee Hits have a 100% chance to cause enemies to Bleed for 100% of the damage dealt over 5 seconds, but the cooldown is increased by 1 second.

Melee Hits have a 100% chance to cause enemies to Bleed for 100% of the damage dealt over 5 seconds, but the cooldown is increased by 1 second. Perfect Form: Starting at 5x Combo and higher, Damage Reduction is increased by 25%, and Shield Overcharge by 50%.

Starting at 5x Combo and higher, Damage Reduction is increased by 25%, and Shield Overcharge by 50%. Force Reduction: Melee Hits cause enemies to deal 75% less damage for 15 seconds.

Tier 2

Suicide Strike: A powerful single-target attack that can be executed after accumulating enough Suicide Strike resource. It also makes all nearby enemies more susceptible to take Critical Hits.

Tier 3

Grim Reaper: Starting at 10x Combo or higher, and increases Shield Harvest damage by 40%, and Shield Harvesting has a 25% chance to instantly Reload all Firearms of Suicide Squad Kill the Justice League Deadshot.

Tier 4

Counterattack: Starting at 10x Combo and higher, damage dealt is increased by 50% against enemies that have more than 50% health.

Starting at 10x Combo and higher, damage dealt is increased by 50% against enemies that have more than 50% health. Triple Shot: Performing 3 hits with melee weapon while Airborne generates 15 Combo, and this can only happen once every 15 seconds.

Performing 3 hits with melee weapon while Airborne generates 15 Combo, and this can only happen once every 15 seconds. Bulk Up: Successful Counters regenerate 5% Shield, and Critical Counters regenerates 10% Shield.

Tier 5

Flight Suit: Performing a Shield Harvest while Suicide Squad Kill the Justice League Deadshot is Airborne generates 5 Combo.

Performing a Shield Harvest while Suicide Squad Kill the Justice League Deadshot is Airborne generates 5 Combo. Knuckleduster: Increases Melee damage by 50%.

Tier 6

Stronghold: Starting at 20x Combo and higher, Critical Hits regenerate 2% Shield.

Tier 7

Power Through: When your Shield reaches 0%, it will instantly regenerate and fully Overcharge, which can happen once every 180 seconds.

When your Shield reaches 0%, it will instantly regenerate and fully Overcharge, which can happen once every 180 seconds. Strike Stacker: Suicide Strike Kill generates 5 additional Combo.

Tier 8

Dirty Bomb: Starting at 30x Combo and higher, Melee Kills and Critical Hit Kills have a 100% chance to cause the enemy to Explode and deal 25% of their maximum health as damage to enemies within 10 meters.

Tier 9

Runner's High: Starting at 30x Combo and higher, Damage Reduction is increased by 30%.

Starting at 30x Combo and higher, Damage Reduction is increased by 30%. Punchin' It: Melee damage of Suicide Squad Kill the Justice League Deadshot is increased by 100% while Airborne.

Tier 10

Deadly Assassin: Transforms Grim Reaper into Deadly Assassin: Starting at 50x Combo and higher, Shield Overcharge is increased by 100%, and Firearm damage by 150%.

Transforms Grim Reaper into Deadly Assassin: Starting at 50x Combo and higher, Shield Overcharge is increased by 100%, and Firearm damage by 150%. Aerial Assault: At Maximum Combo, every 1 second spent Afterburning generates 10% Suicide Strike resource.

At Maximum Combo, every 1 second spent Afterburning generates 10% Suicide Strike resource. Carnage: Transforms Grim Reaper into Carnage: At 50x Combo and higher, increases Suicide Strike resource build-up by 50%, Fuel Dump Traversal Attack resource build-up by 50%, and Damage Reduction against enemies within 25 meters by 25%.

FLY LIKE A BULLET

Enables Suicide Squad Kill the Justice League Deadshot to activate Jet Pack, Kickstart, Hover while in the air, and use Afterburner.

Tier 1

Air Reach: Every 15 Combo increases Critical Hit chance by 5% while using Jet Pack, and every 10 seconds Spent Airborne generates 1 Combo.

Tier 2

Refuel: Increases Fuel Dump Traverseal Attack resource build-up rate by 50%.

Increases Fuel Dump Traverseal Attack resource build-up rate by 50%. Active Heatsinks: Decreases Jet Pack heat build-up rate by 50%.

Tier 3

Afterburning: Starting at 10x Combo and higher, the Afterburner heat build-up rate is decreased by 25%, and each second spent using it regenerates 1% Shield.

Tier 4

Top Up: Performing a Fuel Dump Traversal Attack has a 50% Chance to refill 25% Fuel Dump resource.

Performing a Fuel Dump Traversal Attack has a 50% Chance to refill 25% Fuel Dump resource. Air Superiority: Increases Shield Harvest damage by 50% while Airborne.

Tier 5

Flameout: Hitting 5 or more enemies with Fuel Dump Traversal Attack generates 5 Combo.

Hitting 5 or more enemies with Fuel Dump Traversal Attack generates 5 Combo. Hot Shot: Performing a Kickstart increases damage dealt by 25% for 10 seconds.

Tier 6

Offset: Starting at 20x Combo and higher, enemy Kills remove 15% Jet Pack heat build-up.

Tier 7

Pinnacle Hits: Critical Hit damage is increased by 50% while Airborne.

Critical Hit damage is increased by 50% while Airborne. Air Strike: Starting at 20x Combo and higher, Grenade damage is increased by 50% while Suicide Squad Kill the Justice League Deadshot is Airborne.

Tier 8

Hang Time: Starting at 30x Combo or higher, every 1 second spent Airborne increases Firearm by 20% up to a maximum of 100%.

Tier 9

Squad Ultimate Skill: Suicide Squad Kill the Justice League Deadshot unlocks a special squad ultimate that slows down enemies and locks down vehicles around the Squad for 30 seconds.

Tier 10

Ultimate Carnage: Increase Grenade and Fuel Dump Traversal Attack damage by 150% while the Squad Ultimate is active.

Increase Grenade and Fuel Dump Traversal Attack damage by 150% while the Squad Ultimate is active. Ultimate Power Conservation: Increases Fuel Dump Traversal Attack and Suicide Strike resource build-up rate by 50% while the Squad Ultimate is active.

Check out our other articles on the upcoming Suicide Squad game:

Suicide Squad release date & more info || 5 reasons to be excited for Suicide Squad || Suicide Squad leaked details || Samoa Joe talks Suicide Squad || How is the Joker alive || Suicide Squad Kill the Justice League voice actors || Who should you main in Suicide Squad Kill the Justice League || Suicide Squad Kill the Justice League crossplay error