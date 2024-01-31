Suicide Squad Kill the Justice League crossplay, error, and possible fixes

With its release just around the corner, questions regarding Suicide Squad Kill the Justice League crossplay have been coming up. This is because the game is releasing on multiple platforms like Xbox series X/S, PS5, and PC on February 2, 2024, and fans are wondering how they can play with their friends who are on different platforms.

Suicide Squad Kill the Justice League is a highly anticipated title from Rocksteady Studios, which features many notable DC characters and follows up years after the events of Batman Arkham Knight.

This article aims to provide you with a general guide on how Suicide Squad Kill the Justice League crossplay and cross-progression works, how you can engage in it, and some issues and fixes that have come up.

How Suicide Squad Kill the Justice League crossplay and cross-progression works

How Suicide Squad Kill the Justice League cross-progression works

You can access crossplay in Suicide Squad Kill the Justice League right from the get-go. You must create a Suicide Squad Kill the Justice League account to track your progress in the game. This account also lets you keep tabs on in-game purchases, which includes battle pass (BP) progression.

Cross-progression allows you to carry over this account data, including purchases and BP levels, to a different platform as long as that device has bought another copy of Suicide Squad Kill the Justice League (as game purchases are platform-specific).

Suicide Squad Kill the Justice League crossplay

To access the crossplay, you will need to launch the game and go to the main menu. Here, you will have the option to invite three more friends, each of whom must have a copy of Suicide Squad Kill the Justice League and a working internet connection. As of this writing, Suicide Squad Kill the Justice League is online only.

The crossplay feature enables you to send invites to your friends who are on different platforms, and they will be able to join without any hiccups and engage in a co-op playthrough. A point to note, however, is that you, along with the players trying to join you for co-op, need to have gone through the opening tutorial part of the game. Following that, you can play co-op in public, friends-only, and invite-only lobbies.

Suicide Squad Kill the Justice League crossplay issues and its fixes

An issue console players have complained about is that crossplay is not working as intended. This news came out hours after the game entered the early access period for the Deluxe Edition pre-order owners. The devs are aware of this situation and are taking necessary steps to work on fixes before the worldwide release on February 2, 2024.

The developers have responded, saying they are taking the game server down for maintenance, which infuriated a majority of the community as this downtime is costing deluxe edition pre-order owners their precious early access hours. However, some players have reached out, stating the devs are compensating these players with $20 worth of in-game currency for the unexpected delays.

