Suicide Squad Kill the Justice League is filled to the brim with exciting missions for you to head on. You will complete all of these as Task Force X slowly starts to reach its goal of eliminating the Justice League and foiling Brainiac's plans. There are also a bunch of side quests, and you will have plenty to do since the Riddler is also returning.

That said, let's look at all missions in Suicide Squad Kill the Justice League.

Here are all the missions in Suicide Squad Kill the Justice League

Task Force X, four convicts fighting to save the world (Image via Warner Bros. Games)

The missions in Rocksteady's newest title are spread across seven different chapters. Completing each will bring you closer to annihilating the Justice League.

It is important to note that this title is Rocksteady's first-ever attempt at a live-service game. So, it is safe to expect that even more content will make its way into the game in the future.

Chapter 1: Arkham's Least Wanted

Task Force X (Image via Warner Bros. Games)

Beginning of the End

Suicide Mission

Arkham, Night

Playback

Demolition Squad

Five Finger Discount

Noisemaker

Fortress Metropolis

Find Flash

Superhero Rescue

Knight at the Museum

Tacticool Retreat

Sanctum Decorum

Chapter 2: Task Forced X

Deadshot, an ex-military marksman (Image via Warner Bros. Games)

Systems Support

Seeing Green

Hello Oswald

Exterminators

Gotta Cache ‘Em All

Moving Violations

Make Some Noise

Q’s and A-Holes

Don’t Blow It

Operation Goon Rescue

Marching Orders

Ride and/or Die

Dockside Rumble

Suicide Run

Chapter 3: Worst Laid Plans

Green Lantern and the Flash (Image via Warner Bros. Games)

Best Buds

Branching Story

Spyware and Warfare

Ice 2 Meet U

Combat and Chill - This marks the middle point of the story, so if you've completed this, you're already halfway through Suicide Squad Kill the Justice League

Stay Frosty

Big Billionare Hunt

That's Not Cannon

Shareholder Meeting

Breaking News

Toy Force X

This Resonates

Kill the Flash

Chapter 4: You Either Die A Villain…

Green Lantern (Image via Warner Bros. Games)

Dead Man’s Heart

Just a Phase

Our Apocalyptic Vacation

Storm of the Century

Banking on Violence

Lantern Killer

Kill Green Lantern

Saving Amanda Waller

Wall to the Hall

Worst Case Scenario

Chapter 5: Once More, With Bullets

Dr. Harleen Quinzel aka Harley Quinn (Image via Warner Bros. Games)

Exploring Our Roots

Too Many Batcaves

Who Goes There

Grab Batman

Batman’s Delivery Service

Squad of Steel

Batman’s Last Ride

Kill Superman

Chapter 6: Crisis On Two Earths

Batman, the world's greatest detective (Image via Warner Bros. Games)

So Now What?

War Games

Enter Earth-2

Kill Brainiac

Chapter 7: Finite Crisis

Suicide Squad has the fate of Metropolis in their hands (Image via Warner Bros. Games)

Crisis Management

