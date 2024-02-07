Suicide Squad Kill the Justice League is filled to the brim with exciting missions for you to head on. You will complete all of these as Task Force X slowly starts to reach its goal of eliminating the Justice League and foiling Brainiac's plans. There are also a bunch of side quests, and you will have plenty to do since the Riddler is also returning.
That said, let's look at all missions in Suicide Squad Kill the Justice League.
Here are all the missions in Suicide Squad Kill the Justice League
The missions in Rocksteady's newest title are spread across seven different chapters. Completing each will bring you closer to annihilating the Justice League.
It is important to note that this title is Rocksteady's first-ever attempt at a live-service game. So, it is safe to expect that even more content will make its way into the game in the future.
Chapter 1: Arkham's Least Wanted
- Beginning of the End
- Suicide Mission
- Arkham, Night
- Playback
- Demolition Squad
- Five Finger Discount
- Noisemaker
- Fortress Metropolis
- Find Flash
- Superhero Rescue
- Knight at the Museum
- Tacticool Retreat
- Sanctum Decorum
Chapter 2: Task Forced X
- Systems Support
- Seeing Green
- Hello Oswald
- Exterminators
- Gotta Cache ‘Em All
- Moving Violations
- Make Some Noise
- Q’s and A-Holes
- Don’t Blow It
- Operation Goon Rescue
- Marching Orders
- Ride and/or Die
- Dockside Rumble
- Suicide Run
Chapter 3: Worst Laid Plans
- Best Buds
- Branching Story
- Spyware and Warfare
- Ice 2 Meet U
- Combat and Chill - This marks the middle point of the story, so if you've completed this, you're already halfway through Suicide Squad Kill the Justice League
- Stay Frosty
- Big Billionare Hunt
- That's Not Cannon
- Shareholder Meeting
- Breaking News
- Toy Force X
- This Resonates
- Kill the Flash
Chapter 4: You Either Die A Villain…
- Dead Man’s Heart
- Just a Phase
- Our Apocalyptic Vacation
- Storm of the Century
- Banking on Violence
- Lantern Killer
- Kill Green Lantern
- Saving Amanda Waller
- Wall to the Hall
- Worst Case Scenario
Chapter 5: Once More, With Bullets
- Exploring Our Roots
- Too Many Batcaves
- Who Goes There
- Grab Batman
- Batman’s Delivery Service
- Squad of Steel
- Batman’s Last Ride
- Kill Superman
Chapter 6: Crisis On Two Earths
- So Now What?
- War Games
- Enter Earth-2
- Kill Brainiac
Chapter 7: Finite Crisis
- Crisis Management
