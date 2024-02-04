All Suicide Squad Kill the Justice League Riddler's Riddles Answers

Suicide Squad Kill the Justice League Riddler's Riddles Answers can be hard to deduce at times, especially when you're not playing as the great detective this time around. The Riddler has made his return, and since Batman is no longer interested in his tricks, you will have to decipher the enigmas in his stead playing as Task Force X. This villain has always been in Rocksteady's games that are set within the Arkhamverse, and it sure is exciting to see the fan-favorite Riddler return in Suicide Squad Kill the Justice League.

While Edward Nigma's riddles are featured by SSKTJL, they work differently here than they did in the Arkham games. With that in mind, let's take a look at how these brainteasers work in Rocksteady's newest title and find out the Riddler's riddles answers in Suicide Squad Kill the Justice League.

Suicide Squad Kill the Justice League Riddler's Riddle Answers Explained

Riddles are littered throughout Metropolis (Image via Warner Bros. Games)

Edward Nigma has been a thorn in the side of Batman since Arkham Asylum. The enigmatic puzzler is back in Suicide Squad Kill the Justice League and forces Task Force-X to answer his riddles, or he will blow up the bombs in their collars, which he has, allegedly, hacked.

You will find these enigmas littered throughout each district in the Metropolis. Solving and finding the riddles' answers in Suicide Squad Kill the Justice League isn't the hard part; that would be locating them. Don't worry, though, as we will show you where to find these riddles and their solutions.

To solve one of these, you simply need to look at a landmark and scan it. This is done by pressing X on a PC or D-pad Up on a controller. Let's take a look at all the Suicide Squad Kill the Justice League Riddler's riddles answers.

Suicide Squad Kill the Justice League Riddler's Riddles Answers in Bakerline

Suicide Squad Kill the Justice League Riddler's riddles in Bakerline often refer to Clark Kent (Image via Warner Bros. Games)

First Bakerline Riddle: "Printing stories to astound, this Planet makes the news go round."

The answer to this riddle is fairly easy to figure out; by printing stories to astound, the Riddler refers to the Daily Planet, where Clark Kent used to work to keep his cover as Superman. This one can be solved if you scan the globe positioned on top of the Daily Planet building, which is located to the west of the Bakerline district.

Second Bakerline Riddle: "In Bakerline, a renter's choice, and there resides the people's voice."

Suicide Squad Kill the Justice League Riddler's riddles in Bakerline are full of references to Clark Kent. The solution to this one will take you towards the center of this district. Look for an apartment building that has a light-up sign saying "Sullivan Place" on its roof. This is where Clark Kent used to live, and scanning the board will finish the riddle.

Third Bakerline Riddle: "Outside the science center's wall, find something big that once was small."

If you head north of the Barkeline district, you will come across a science museum. Scanning the large model of an atom placed outside this place will solve the riddle.

Suicide Squad Kill the Justice League Riddler's Riddles Answers in Racine

Riddles encourage players to explore Metropolis in Suicide Squad Kill the Justice League (Image via Warner Bros Games)

First Racine Riddle: "Within: League statues, silver smirks. Without: These golden waterworks."

Towards the center of the Racine district stands a tall fountain. "These golden waterworks" refers to it, and the riddle will be completed after a successful scan of this structure.

Second Racine Riddle: "A venue fit for ancient Greece, watch thrilling tales of war and peace."

If you travel to the Eastern line of the Racine district, you will come across an Amphitheater, which, in Nigma's words, is "a venue fit for Ancient Greece." The relevant establishment is located slightly ahead of the Hall of Justice, and scanning it will complete the riddle.

Third Racine Riddle: "With claws beneath and sea ahead, a cold box for Gotham's swimming dead."

In this riddle, Edward Nigma is talking about Gotham City North Refrigeration's shipping container. You can find it atop the Golden Lobster building, which is in North Racine. Again, scanning the container will complete the riddle.

Suicide Squad Kill the Justice League Riddler's Riddles Answers in Midtown

Suicide Squad Kill the Justice League Riddler's riddles often have Lex Luthor references hidden in them. (Image via Warner Bros Games)

First Midtown Riddle: "Within this city's fiscal stash, Lex Luthor sits upon your cash."

Now we have a Lex Luthor reference that points players towards the Luthor Financial building located in Central Midtown. Scanning the green signage in front of this structure will finish the riddle.

Second Midtown Riddle: "Though Brainiac has tanked Batman's stocks, this place still proves that money talks."

Batman and money in one sentence is a clear reference to the Wayne Tower. If you're in Midtown, it is almost impossible to miss Bruce Wayne's empire. You can finish this riddle by scanning the huge W in front of Wayne Tower.

Third Midtown Riddle: "At both ends, their candles burning / Bright minds in these halls of learning."

By saying "Halls of Learning," Edward wants to draw your attention towards Stanhope College. This institution is located in West Midtown, and a simple scan of its name will finish the riddle.

Suicide Squad Kill the Justice League Riddler's Riddles Answers in Central Business District

Captain Boomerang on the hunt for riddles (Image via Warner Bros. Games)

First Central Business Riddle: "The symbol of a reigning Queen, it's where our Ollie makes his green."

Our Ollie is Edward Nigma's loving reference to Green Arrow or Oliver Queen. The answer is scanning the logo in front of Queen's building. The building itself is extremely hard to miss, as it is the only one in the game that is shaped like an arrow.

Second Central Business Riddle: "With colors bright and profits low, here Simon says he runs the show."

This riddle's solution could be a reference to real-world Google. The Stagg campus is located just north of the Stadium in Centennial Park. Scanning its colorful logo on the front will complete the riddle.

Third Central Business Riddle: "In Director Bones's operation, see normal rise above its station."

The Department of Extranormal Operations is one of the few places where normal rises above its station. The building is located in northeast Central Business, and scanning its logo will solve the riddle.

Suicide Squad Kill the Justice League Riddler's Riddles Answers in Centennial Park

Edward Nigma has Task Force X on a short leash (Image via Warner Bros. Games)

First Centennial Park Riddle: "A stirring figure to behold, the world's false idol cast in gold."

Superman, or rather, the Superman statue, is the false idol that the Riddler speaks of. It can be found in the middle of Centennial Park. A simple scan of the statue is enough to finish the riddle.

Second Centennial Park Riddle: "To welcome those from far and wide, this sign spells out our civic pride."

The Riddler is talking about how Metropolis welcomes those from "far and wide." The answer to this riddle is the huge "METROPOLIS" sign. This can be found if you travel west from Centennial Park towards the Wonderland District.

Third Centennial Park Riddle: "Within their lair the Thousands plot, too many X's mark the spot."

Out of all the Suicide Squad Kill the Justice League Riddler's riddles, this is one of the more challenging ones. To find its solution, head towards the bridge next to the Superman statue. You will find a door marked with X's; scan it to complete the riddle.

Suicide Squad Kill the Justice League Riddler's Riddles Answers in Wonderland District

Here are all Suicide Squad Kill the Justice League Riddler's riddles in Wonderland District (Image via Warner Bros. Games)

First Wonderland District Riddle: "Thrill the kids, delight your tot! You want some fun? Give this a Schott."

For the solution to this riddle, you need to make your way to the north side of Wonderland District. Scanning the logo of the Schott's Toys building will complete the riddle.

Second Wonderland District Riddle: "A magic show, strange and absurd, the secret spell's a mirrored word."

Magic shows take place in The Magnificent Zattana building, which is located right in the middle of Wonderland District. You will need to scan its logo to complete the riddle.

Third Wonderland District Riddle: "Rising high, a sun-kissed tower, a beacon of the city's power."

Rising high in Wonderland District is a Solar Tower that can be found in the south. Simply scan the logo of the building to solve this riddle.

Suicide Squad Kill the Justice League Riddler's Riddles Answers in Suicide Slums

King Shark (Image via Warner Bros. Games)

First Suicide Slums Riddle: "A toast to those who came before, a bronze-cast Lex progenitor."

The Lex progenitor being talked about here is Edna Luthor. She has a bronze statue in her honor, which can be found in the East Suicide Slums. Scanning it will complete the riddle.

Second Suicide Slums Riddle: "In quiet crypts, the city's best, take Viking-like eternal rest."

The city's best is a reference to the Metropolis' richest people. They have a cemetery dedicated to them called Valhalla, which is located in the northern part of Suicide Slums. Scan the building's door to complete the riddle.

Third Suicide Slums Riddle: "Here studying her crystal ball, the city's mystic know-it-all."

The only person studying a crystal ball is Madame Xanadu. Her shop is located right under the point where the two highways intersect in Suicide Slums. Scan the establishment's front doors to complete all Suicide Squad Kill the Justice League Riddler's riddles.

Those were all Suicide Squad Kill the Justice League Riddler's Riddles Answers. Check out our other articles covering Suicide Squad Kill the Justice League:

Suicide Squad release date & more info || 5 reasons to be excited for Suicide Squad || Suicide Squad leaked details || Samoa Joe talks Suicide Squad || How is the Joker alive || Suicide Squad Kill the Justice League voice actors || Who should you main in SSKTJL || Suicide Squad Kill the Justice League crossplay error || SSKTJL servers taken down || System requirements || Will Joker be in the game? || Trophy list