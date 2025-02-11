Super Jagger Bomb 2: Complete list of achievements and trophies

Super Jagger Bomb 2: Go East is an upcoming Indie platform game that will be released globally on February 12, 2025. The game will be available on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PC, and Nintendo Switch. Even though the game is quite simple, it offers a lot of trophies and achievements to collect.
There are 29 trophies achievements to collect in Super Jagger Bomb 2: Go East. A list of these achievements can be found below.
All trophies from Super Jagger Bomb 2
- Flight Licence Approved- Flight Licence successfully completed.
- Excellent Flight Licence- Flight Licence excellently completed.
- Bonus X2- Get the Bonus X2 in Super Jagger Bomb 2.
- Bonus X3- Get the Bonus X3 in Super Jagger Bomb 2.
- Bonus X4- Get the Bonus X4.
- Bonus MAX- Get the Bonus X5.
- Bonus Points- Get 500,000 Points in a Bonus Round.
- Ignited Bombs Bonus- Get Bonus Points in a Round collecting Ignited Bombs.
- All Ignited Bombs- Collect all the Ignited Bombs in a Round.
- You Cannot Do It Worse- Complete a Not Rainy-Round without collecting any Ignited Bomb.
- Damp Bombs Round- Complete a Round with Damp Bombs.
- Explosive Bombs Round- Complete a Round with Explosive Bombs.
- Wet Floor- Complete a Rainy Round.
- Sprint- Complete a Rainy Round.
- 1 UP- Get 1 Extra Life.
- Boom!- Killed by an Explosive Bomb.
- 5 Coins- Collect 5 Coins.
- 20 Coins- Collect 20 Coins.
- 50 Coins- Collect 50 Coins.
- Round 5- Beat Round 5.
- Round 10- Beat Round 10.
- Round 20- Beat Round 20.
- Round 40- Beat Round 40.
- Jagger Master- Beat All the Rounds.
- 100,000 Points- Score 100,000 Points or more.
- 200,000 Points- Score 200,000 Points or more.
- 500,000 Points- Score 500,000 Points or more.
- 1 Million Points- Score 1 Million Points or more.
- 5 Million Points- Score 5 Million Points or more.
Edited by Abhipsito Das