Super Jagger Bomb 2: Complete list of achievements and trophies

Super Jagger Bomb 2: Go East is an upcoming Indie platform game that will be released globally on February 12, 2025. The game will be available on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PC, and Nintendo Switch. Even though the game is quite simple, it offers a lot of trophies and achievements to collect.

There are 29 trophies achievements to collect in Super Jagger Bomb 2: Go East. A list of these achievements can be found below.

All trophies from Super Jagger Bomb 2

In total, there are 29 trophies in Super Jagger (Image via Eastasiasoft Limited)

Flight Licence Approved- Flight Licence successfully completed. Excellent Flight Licence- Flight Licence excellently completed. Bonus X2- Get the Bonus X2 in Super Jagger Bomb 2. Bonus X3- Get the Bonus X3 in Super Jagger Bomb 2. Bonus X4- Get the Bonus X4. Bonus MAX- Get the Bonus X5. Bonus Points- Get 500,000 Points in a Bonus Round. Ignited Bombs Bonus- Get Bonus Points in a Round collecting Ignited Bombs. All Ignited Bombs- Collect all the Ignited Bombs in a Round. You Cannot Do It Worse- Complete a Not Rainy-Round without collecting any Ignited Bomb. Damp Bombs Round- Complete a Round with Damp Bombs. Explosive Bombs Round- Complete a Round with Explosive Bombs. Wet Floor- Complete a Rainy Round. Sprint- Complete a Rainy Round. 1 UP- Get 1 Extra Life. Boom!- Killed by an Explosive Bomb. 5 Coins- Collect 5 Coins. 20 Coins- Collect 20 Coins. 50 Coins- Collect 50 Coins. Round 5- Beat Round 5. Round 10- Beat Round 10. Round 20- Beat Round 20. Round 40- Beat Round 40. Jagger Master- Beat All the Rounds. 100,000 Points- Score 100,000 Points or more. 200,000 Points- Score 200,000 Points or more. 500,000 Points- Score 500,000 Points or more. 1 Million Points- Score 1 Million Points or more. 5 Million Points- Score 5 Million Points or more.

