Super Mario Bros. Wonder seeds: How to get, use, and more

Nintendo introduced a new currency in the form of Super Mario Bros. Wonder seeds. These seeds are essential, especially for progressing through different stages in the game. Moreover, unlike the other currencies in the game, earning these Wonder seeds is somewhat difficult, and they're extremely hard to come by.

These Super Mario Bros. Wonder seeds are also tied into the game's storyline. They help change Bowser's influence over certain areas as players progress through the different stages. So how does one unlock these Super Mario Bros. Wonder seeds?

How to unlock and use Super Mario Bros. Wonder seeds

As you progress through each course, you will be given one Super Mario Bros. Wonder seed for successfully completing the course. However, hidden within the course will be another seed.

As you progress through the course, you will come across a powerup that looks like a Wonder seed and has a purple aura around it. Now, when you pass through it, you will be taken to an alternate dimension but on the same course itself. There are various criteria that you need to meet to make it through these courses in an alternate dimension.

For some, just passing through the obstacles works, while for others, you must reach the end within a certain time limit. At the end of this course as well, you will find a Wonder seed. Once you interact with it, you will be transported to the original dimension with a new Wonder seed in hand.

How to use Wonder seeds

As mentioned above, these Wonder seeds are a form of currency that you will come across in the game. However, instead of using it to purchase items, you can use it to unlock different courses in the game.

Considering that there are a limited number of these seeds present in each course, whenever you unlock a course using these seeds, its count doesn't drop. This also ensures that you have an incentive to go back and replay a course with the intention of collecting all the seeds that you can get on that course.

While most of the levels in the game have two such seeds, there are a few levels that have three seeds. So always remember to look for additional seeds, and don't hesitate to go back and replay a course in case you've missed any.

Overall, it's an interesting mechanic that has been added to the game, just like the badges. It will be fun to see how the players react to it over the coming days.