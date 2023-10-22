Super Mario Bros. Wonder W1 special course: How to unlock, rewards, and more

Fans of 2D Mario platformer games have something to be excited about with the release of Super Mario Bros. Wonder on Nintendo Switch. Launched on October 20, this offering is a masterful recreation of classic Mario games, with its standout animations and graphics. The title provides a modern twist while keeping the classic elements of this franchise that fans love.

Super Mario Bros. Wonder features a final Special World that contains a series of grueling challenges, much like its predecessors. It consists of nine courses, one for each world. Unlocking them requires you to locate hidden exits in the main worlds. Here's how you can unlock the W1 special course in the game.

How to unlock W1 special course in Super Mario Bros. Wonder

Locate the Bulrush Express (Image via Nintendo)

To unlock the W1 special course in Super Mario Bros. Wonder, you need to locate the Bulrush Express, a 4-star stage. To make things easier for yourself, be sure you are equipped with an Elephant-Mario power-up before heading to the course.

Find and destroy the bricks to the right of the red pipe (Image via Nintendo)

Play as you would until the end of the stage. However, instead of going up through the red pipe, break through the bricks on your right. Make sure to activate the power-up if you haven't yet.

Destroying the bricks reveals a hidden yellow pipe (Image via Nintendo)

You should find a yellow pipe conveniently placed above you. Go up this pipe to find the hidden exit. This unlocks three new courses: the Twilight Forest, Cosmic Hoppos, and Expert Badge Challenge Jet Run I. Complete these to unlock the W1 Special World course.

You'll get a couple of Wonder Seeds and Wonder Flowers for completing all the special courses in W1.

All courses in W1 Pipe-Rock Plateau in Super Mario Bros. Wonder

Super Mario Wonder Bros Pipe-Rock Plateau (Image via Nintendo)

The W1 Pipe-Rock Plateau contains a handful of courses for players to complete.

Welcome to the Flower Kingdom Piranha Plants on Parade Scram, Skedaddlers Bulrush Coming Through! Here Comes the Hoppos Bulrush Express Cosmic Hoppos Sproings in the Twilight Forest Angry Spikes and Sinkin' Pipes Wiggler Race Mountaineering! Rolla Koopa Derby Swamp Pipe Crawl Parachute Cap 1 Wall-Climb Jump 1 Jet Run 1 Pipe-Rock Plateau Palace Pipe-Rock Rumble Hurry, Hurry Wonder Token Tunes Pop Up, Hoppo Badge House in Pipe-Rock Plateau Poplin Shop

That wraps up this W1 special course guide in Super Mario Bros. Wonder. The game is currently live on Nintendo Switch.

