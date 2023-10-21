Super Mario Bros. Wonder guide: How to unlock all medals

Super Mario Bros. Wonder is the latest game in the Super Mario series. With this entry, the creators added fresh transformations, a new world, and memorable characters. Regarding the narrative, we find Mario and Luigi together with the princesses Daisy and Peach, who will help Prince Florian. To do so, they will use new mechanics and game modes and face familiar enemies such as Bowser and his son, Bowser Jr.

Notably, players in Super Mario Bros. Wonder can earn medals by completing various tasks and objectives. This article will delve into each medal and steps for its acquisition.

How to unlock all the medals in Super Mario Bros. Wonder

Wonder stimulates players with medals (Image via Nintendo)

Many fans of the platform genre like to collect as many points, trophies, and medals as possible. Nintendo has excelled in incorporating such content, with the Super Mario Saga leading the way through Easter eggs, badges, and medals.

The latter can be obtained in several ways. While it may seem simple, collecting them all takes several hours of gameplay and skill.

Beat the Game

This medal is one of the basic ones, and as indicated, you can get it by finishing the game. You will also need to watch the full credits.

Buy all standees

Standees are objects that can be placed in the game to create a resurrection point for your character in case you lose. They require Flower Coins to buy and can be purchased from the Poplin Store. There are 144 Standees available.

Collect every Wonder Seed

There are two ways to collect every Wonder Seed. One is to get them at the end of each level. The other is to complete the Wonder Effects you encounter along the way.

Collect every 10-Flower Coin

In Super Mario Bros. Wonder, there are giant purple flowers that contain ten coins. There are three of these 10-Flower Coins in each level, so find them all to earn a medal.

Reach the top of the flagpole at each level

The flagpole is a classic element of the franchise. In Super Mario Bros. Wonder, reaching the top of the flagpole every time is rewarded with a medal.

Collect every badge

Another of the game's medals can be earned by collecting every badge in the game. These items are used to grant your character several unique abilities during a level. You can get them by completing challenges or purchasing them with Flower Coins.

That concludes our guide to unlocking all the medals in the game. To know more, read our article about all the voice actors in Super Mario Bros. Wonder.