All Super Mario Bros. Wonder Voice Actors, explored

Recently released for Nintendo Switch, Super Mario Bros. Wonder is the new adventure of the iconic plumber. The game rescues the 2D format characteristic of the early days of the franchise, adding new mechanics, playable characters, and action-packed scenarios. In this installment of the title, players will travel to the Flower Kingdom, where they will meet Prince Florian. From there, they will experience many adventures and help him keep peace in the place.

One of the most interesting elements of the Mario franchise has always been the voices of the characters. If you are interested in knowing who the actors are in the new game, we present them below.

All Super Mario Bros. Wonder Voice Actors

Mario and Luigi

Super Mario Bros. Wonder features new transformations (Image via Nintendo)

Kevin Afghani will be voicing both Mario and Luigi. He has great experience as a voice actor in video games and has recently joined the Mario franchise cast as a substitute for Charles Martinet.

Previous work

Arnold: Genshin Impact

Raditz: Dragon Ball R&R

Spike: Anime Penguin: Red Snow

Detective/ General/ Grunt: Secret History of Cuphead

Nabbit

In Super Mario Bros. Wonder the Nabbit is a great character (Image via Nintendo)

Dawn M. Bennet is the voice of Nabbit. She has experience as an anime voice actress in series like Attack on Titan and has voiced characters in video games like Exoprimal.

Previous work

Kuruna: Rune Factory 3 Special

Isra Liskova/ Jade MacMillan: Starfield

Skywave: Exoprimal

Setsuna Tokage: My Hero Academia

Frieda Reiss: Attack on Titan

Poplin

This is a cute character in the game (Image via Nintendo)

Christine Marie Cabanos plays the role of Poplin in Super Mario Bros. Wonder. She is a voice actress known for her work in anime like Sailor Moon and Demon Slayer.

Previous work

Hotaru Tomoe/ Super Sailor Saturn: Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon Eternal: the movie

Madoka Kaname: Puella Magi Madoka Magica the Movie Part III: Rebellion

Ribbon girl: We Bare Bears

Black Haired Guide: Demon Slayer

Prince Florian

The Prince Florian is essential in Super Mario Bros. Wonder (Image via Nintendo)

Caitlyn Elizabeth is the voice actress behind Prince Florian. She has experience working on video game projects like World of Warcraft and Genshin Impact.

Previous work

Scalecommander Cindretresh: World of Warcraft: Dragonflight

Croix Meridies: Little Witch Academia

Donna: Genshin Impact

Eyvel/ Brigid: Faiâ emuburemu hîrôzu

Princess Daisy

Daisy is another princess in Super Mario Bros. Wonder (Image via Nintendo)

Giselle Fernández is the voice actress who plays Princess Daisy. She is also known for roles in video games like Hello Neighbor and some of the Barbie animated movies.

Previous Work

Enzo: Hello Neighbor: Welcome to Raven Brooks

Aki Inoue: Kagami no kojo

Emmy Lee: Barbie: Big City, Big Dreams

Emmie: Barbie: It Takes Two

Bowser

This version of Bowser is terrifying (Image via Nintendo)

Kenny James is the voice behind the character of Bowser in Super Mario Bros. Wonder. He has played this role for many years, being iconic for the fans of the saga.

Previous work

Bowser: Mario Kart 8

Bowser: Super Mario Galaxy

Bowser: Super Mario Odyssey

Fritz: Attack on Titan

Princess Peach, Yellow Toad, Blue Toad, Toadette, and Captain Toad

The actress behind Peach plays many characters (Image via Nintendo)

Samantha Kelly is an actress who plays multiple roles in this game: Princess Peach, Yellow Toad, Blue Toad, Toadette, and Captain Toad. She's best known for being the voice of the princess in the franchise for a long time.

Previous Work

Princess Peach: Super Smash Bros

Dancer: Blue’s Big City Adventure

Princess Peach: Mario+Rabbids: Spark of hope

Dancer: Pinocchio

Bowser Jr.

Bowser Jr. adopts a similar appearance to his father's (Image via Nintendo)

Caety Sagoian is Bowser Jr. in this game. She's a voice actress known for playing the role of Bowser's son in many games of the Super Mario franchise.

Previous Work

Bowser Jr.: Mario+Rabbids Kingdom Battle

Bowser Jr.: Super Mario Party

Baby Bowser: Yoshi’s Crafted World

Bowser Jr.: Super Mario Party

That was our article on the voice cast of Super Mario Bros. Wonder. If you are interested in more details, check out our list of Mario characters ranked by popularity.