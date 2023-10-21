All Super Mario Bros. Wonder Voice Actors, explored

Recently released for Nintendo Switch, Super Mario Bros. Wonder is the new adventure of the iconic plumber. The game rescues the 2D format characteristic of the early days of the franchise, adding new mechanics, playable characters, and action-packed scenarios. In this installment of the title, players will travel to the Flower Kingdom, where they will meet Prince Florian. From there, they will experience many adventures and help him keep peace in the place.
One of the most interesting elements of the Mario franchise has always been the voices of the characters. If you are interested in knowing who the actors are in the new game, we present them below.
All Super Mario Bros. Wonder Voice Actors
Mario and Luigi
Kevin Afghani will be voicing both Mario and Luigi. He has great experience as a voice actor in video games and has recently joined the Mario franchise cast as a substitute for Charles Martinet.
Previous work
- Arnold: Genshin Impact
- Raditz: Dragon Ball R&R
- Spike: Anime Penguin: Red Snow
- Detective/ General/ Grunt: Secret History of Cuphead
Nabbit
Dawn M. Bennet is the voice of Nabbit. She has experience as an anime voice actress in series like Attack on Titan and has voiced characters in video games like Exoprimal.
Previous work
- Kuruna: Rune Factory 3 Special
- Isra Liskova/ Jade MacMillan: Starfield
- Skywave: Exoprimal
- Setsuna Tokage: My Hero Academia
- Frieda Reiss: Attack on Titan
Poplin
Christine Marie Cabanos plays the role of Poplin in Super Mario Bros. Wonder. She is a voice actress known for her work in anime like Sailor Moon and Demon Slayer.
Previous work
- Hotaru Tomoe/ Super Sailor Saturn: Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon Eternal: the movie
- Madoka Kaname: Puella Magi Madoka Magica the Movie Part III: Rebellion
- Ribbon girl: We Bare Bears
- Black Haired Guide: Demon Slayer
Prince Florian
Caitlyn Elizabeth is the voice actress behind Prince Florian. She has experience working on video game projects like World of Warcraft and Genshin Impact.
Previous work
- Scalecommander Cindretresh: World of Warcraft: Dragonflight
- Croix Meridies: Little Witch Academia
- Donna: Genshin Impact
- Eyvel/ Brigid: Faiâ emuburemu hîrôzu
Princess Daisy
Giselle Fernández is the voice actress who plays Princess Daisy. She is also known for roles in video games like Hello Neighbor and some of the Barbie animated movies.
Previous Work
- Enzo: Hello Neighbor: Welcome to Raven Brooks
- Aki Inoue: Kagami no kojo
- Emmy Lee: Barbie: Big City, Big Dreams
- Emmie: Barbie: It Takes Two
Bowser
Kenny James is the voice behind the character of Bowser in Super Mario Bros. Wonder. He has played this role for many years, being iconic for the fans of the saga.
Previous work
- Bowser: Mario Kart 8
- Bowser: Super Mario Galaxy
- Bowser: Super Mario Odyssey
- Fritz: Attack on Titan
Princess Peach, Yellow Toad, Blue Toad, Toadette, and Captain Toad
Samantha Kelly is an actress who plays multiple roles in this game: Princess Peach, Yellow Toad, Blue Toad, Toadette, and Captain Toad. She's best known for being the voice of the princess in the franchise for a long time.
Previous Work
- Princess Peach: Super Smash Bros
- Dancer: Blue’s Big City Adventure
- Princess Peach: Mario+Rabbids: Spark of hope
- Dancer: Pinocchio
Bowser Jr.
Caety Sagoian is Bowser Jr. in this game. She's a voice actress known for playing the role of Bowser's son in many games of the Super Mario franchise.
Previous Work
- Bowser Jr.: Mario+Rabbids Kingdom Battle
- Bowser Jr.: Super Mario Party
- Baby Bowser: Yoshi’s Crafted World
- Bowser Jr.: Super Mario Party
That was our article on the voice cast of Super Mario Bros. Wonder. If you are interested in more details, check out our list of Mario characters ranked by popularity.