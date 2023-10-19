Top 10 Super Mario characters, ranked in terms of popularity

Super Mario is one of the most beloved games of all time. From the first version to the recent blockbuster movie, many players praise not only the mechanics of the franchise but also its charming characters. Mario's adventures feature characters like dragons, princesses, and plumbers, to name a few. In addition, the world-building of the franchise is one of Nintendo's greatest successes.

Following the release of The Super Mario Bros Movie, a survey was conducted by a site called Cribbage Online, which asked 87,000 people about their favorite characters from the franchise. Here are the results and a bit of context about each character chosen.

Super Mario characters ranked by popularity

10) Donkey Kong

Although this character had his own video game saga, which was very popular on the Nintendo 64 version, he has always been linked to Mario. In fact, the monkey's first appearance was in a game named after him called Donkey Kong.

Although he was not yet called Mario, the plumber made his video game debut in Donkey Kong. There, he had to rescue Pauline from Donkey's clutches and was known as Jumpman. Later, the Super Mario saga began, and the monkey and the plumber reunited on several occasions, including Mario Party and Mario Kart.

9) Waluigi

Waluigi is the evil version of Luigi. His design is very similar, with a slender body and tall stature. However, his eyebrows and mustache give him a sense of evil that matches his character.

Although he always has the worst intentions, this character often provides comic relief. The idea for his creation came about when Mario Tennis was released for Nintendo 64 because Wario (the evil version of Mario) had no partner for matches. It was decided that if the opposite of Mario already existed, it would be fair to give Luigi an antagonist. Waluigi has appeared in several parts of Mario Tennis, Mario Golf, and Mario Kart.

8) Kamek

Kamek is one of Super Mario's most iconic villains. He is a sorcerer who makes several appearances in the franchise and is the main villain in the Yoshi saga. This creature is a member of the Magikoopas.

This character is known for kidnapping baby Luigi on Yoshi's Island and aiding Bowser in most of his macabre schemes. He also took it upon himself to babysit baby Bowser and later continued to loyally serve Mario's antagonist. He can be found in games such as New Super Mario Bros. 4, Peach's Castle, and Mario Heroes.

7) Princess Peach

Peach is one of the most important characters in the Super Mario saga. The princess is the romantic interest of the protagonist. She also possesses various abilities and became a playable character in Mario Bros 2.

Although Peach is usually the damsel in distress, her role as monarch of the Mushroom Kingdom is that of a strong ruler and important political figure. Even though she is aware of Mario's feelings for her, she makes it clear in Super Mario Odyssey that she sees him only as a friend.

Peach appears in almost every game in the main saga but is only playable in the second installment and Super Mario 3DS. Super Princess Peach, a game in which she will be the main character, is expected to be released in 2024.

6) Bowser

Bowser is a Koopa similar to a dragon with tortoise anatomy. He is the main villain of the entire Super Mario saga, being responsible for almost all of Peach's kidnappings.

Although he is a completely ruthless villain in the main games, in the spin-offs, we see that he is a character with affective deficiencies and a lot of clumsiness. Apparently, he not only wants all the power to control the Mushroom Kingdom, but he also wants Peach to love him, just like Mario.

Bowser can be found in almost all of the main games and their spin-offs, although he is playable only in the latter.

5) Bowser Jr.

Bowser Jr. is a recurring character in the Super Mario series. He is the son of Bowser and the future heir of the Koopa Troopas. His charisma and design have made him slightly more popular than his father, confirming that he generates more empathy from the public.

This character is very restless, joking, and likable, but he has inherited his father's bad temper. Even though his actions are often despicable, the love he has for his father is admirable. He even helps him with most of the plots that get Mario and Luigi into trouble. Bowser Jr. can use a magic brush to attack his enemies. He appears in games like Mario Sunshine, Super Mario Galaxy, and Mario Golf.

4) Toad

Although he is not one of the most active characters in the Super Mario saga, Toad has won the affection of the public, which places him very close to the top three most popular characters.

Member of the Mushroom Kingdom, Toad is a character very close to Princess Peach. He makes his first appearance in Super Mario Bros. when he receives the terrible news that the monarch is probably in another castle. As the games progress and spin-offs appear, Toad becomes increasingly important. He appears in most of the games in the series and its spin-offs. He is charismatic, friendly, and cheerful.

3) Mario

Despite being a symbol of Nintendo and a milestone in video game history, Mario himself is not the most popular character according to the survey.

Mario is an Italian plumber who stars in the saga. He is a playable character throughout the franchise, but he is not the main character in some spin-offs. Together with his brother Luigi, he travels around the Mushroom Kingdom helping Princess Peach, who is his love interest. An icon of popular culture, there is nothing Mario cannot do—he flies, knows the cosmos, drives racing cars, plays various sports.

2) Luigi

Although he almost always appears as the second option in the main games, Luigi has managed to win the affection of Super Mario fans. The protagonist's brother is green and has a more gangly build. He is often described as cowardly and nervous, but he is capable of facing his fears when the situation calls for it.

Some games, such as Luigi's Mansion and Mario's Lost, feature him as the main character. His love interest is Princess Daysi, although we don't know if she returns his love or not. Luigi appears in all of the games and spin-offs in the franchise.

1) Yoshi

Yoshi's ranking as the most popular Mario character comes as a pleasant surprise. This friendly dinosaur has given us unforgettable moments, such as Super Mario World, a game that tells the story of how Yoshi became a part of the plumber's life.

Yoshi can carry Mario on his back, and thanks to his long tongue, he can reach different fruits, which he can use as a weapon in certain situations. His success is such that he has his own franchise comprising more than ten video games. He is gentle, brave, and very loyal to Mario.

