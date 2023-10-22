Super Mario Bros. Wonder W4 special course: How to unlock, reward, and more

Super Mario Bros. Wonder is a new 2D platform game starring the famous plumber and his friends. It is an exclusive adventure for Nintendo Switch that takes gamers to the beautiful Flower Kingdom, where Bowser has launched an evil plan to steal the Wonder Flowers. These are magical plants that produce incredible effects.

In this game, we will be able to control multiple characters, each with their own characteristics and abilities. In addition to this title's main levels, the developers have added some hidden elements for the most passionate players. Among them are special courses available in each in-game world. The section below explains how to unlock the one in World Four and offers other important details.

Unlocking Super Mario Bros. Wonder W4 special course, reward, and more

Super Mario Bros. Wonder offers extra levels (Image via Nintendo)

Super Mario Bros. Wonder has special levels hidden throughout its map. To unlock them, you need to complete certain tasks. While another article talks about how to access the special course in World Three, the one for World Four is a bit more difficult.

This fourth world, Sunbaked Desert, brings back the classic landscape that fans enjoyed in Mario Bros. 3 games. It is inspired by the desert landscapes. Here, the white dunes return to a completely dry environment. Among the places of interest in World Four is a large fortress. That aside, this world contains 21 levels:

Armads on the Roll The Desert Mystery Rolling-Ball Hall Ninji Jump Party Bloomps of the Desert Skies Valley Fulla Snootles Color-Switch Dungeon Secrets of Shova Mansion Flight of the Bloomps Badge Challenge Parachute Cap II Badge Challenge Crouching High Jump II Expert Badge Challenge Invisibility I Sunbaked Desert Palace KO Arena Sunbaked Skirmish Search Party Pipe Park Break Time! Treasure Vault Break Time! Raise the Stage Break Time! Revver Run Break Time! Floating Wonder Tokens Break Time! Bouncy Tunes Break Time! Lights Out

In addition to these levels, a Poplin Shop is also available in this world, where you can buy different objects to make progression easier. To unlock the special course for W4 in Super Mario Bros. Wonder, you need to find a secret exit in the level Secrets of Shova Mansion.

Just before you reach the flagpole that ends this level, you will find six blocks in front of a movable platform. Destroy them and push the platform into the gap. Then, a golden pipe will appear, leading you to the secret exit. With that, you've unlocked the W4 special course.

Secrets of Shova Mansion is set in a place near the sky and with a lot of wind. One of the most complex features here is that the clouds cover most of this level's valuable objects. Sometimes, trying to find out what is behind a cloud, the player can lose sight of enemies and lose the game to an unexpected attack.

The reward for finding the aforementioned special course is a Wonder Seed.

That was our brief guide to the special course in Super Mario Bros. Wonder World Four. If you are interested, we invite you to read our articles on how to unlock all the medals.