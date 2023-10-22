Super Mario Bros. Wonder W5 Special Course: How to unlock, rewards, and more

Super Mario Bros. Wonder looks and feels like the 21st-century version of the 2D platformer games we know and love. This new Nintendo masterpiece takes the familiar elements of the classic Mario games from our childhood and elevates them to match the modern aesthetic and graphics. The result is a cool and fun platformer that evokes nostalgia among old-school gamers while attracting a fresh group of audience.

Super Mario Bros. Wonder does not solely rely on the players' sense of familiarity with the title, and has ushered in new content to enjoy. Among these features are hidden levels called Special World courses, which can be unlocked through different means. Here's how you can unlock the World 5 Special Course.

How to unlock the Super Mario Bros. Wonder W5 Special Course

Of the nine Special World Courses available in the game, World 5 is one of the easiest to unlock. It does not require additional special tasks like finding hidden exits, similar to what we did in the W1 Special Course. Here, you only need to complete a certain stage through your character to gain access to the world's Special Course.

Operation Pop-In Rescue in Super Mario Bros. Wonder (Image via Nintendo)

Similar to W3, head to the last course in W5 called Operation Pop-In Rescue. Play through it and upon completion, you should be able to access the Secret World Entrance for Fungi Mines. It's a short and easy stage, so you should not have any trouble completing it.

You will get two Wonder Seeds and three Flower Coins as a reward for completing the stage.

All courses in W5 in Super Mario Bros. Wonder

Super Mario Bros Wonder Fungi Mines (Image via Nintendo)

The World 5 in Super Mario Bros. Wonder is one of the shorter ones. Compared to others in the game, it has relatively fewer stages. Moreover, the levels are relatively easier, featuring mostly one to three-star difficulties.

Here are all the courses in World 5:

Upshroom Downshroom Taily's Toxic Pond Light-Switch Mansion Beware of the Rifts An Uncharted Area: Wubba Ruins Another Uncharted Area: Swaying Ruins A Final Uncharted Area: Poison Ruins Operation PopIn Rescue Loyal Poplin's House

These levels offer varying rewards such as Wonder Seeds and Flower Coins.

Super Mario Bros. Wonder was released on October 20, and is currently live on the Nintendo Switch. It features nine new special courses for players to unlock.

