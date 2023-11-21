Super Mario RPG guide: Best level-up stats for all characters

Super Mario RPG makes choosing your level-up stats for all characters incredibly easy. You don’t have to go the recommended route, but there's definitely one for each. Whether Mario or Mallow, they’re going to receive particular upgrades that benefit them the most. The stats you gain are static, making it easy to choose what you need to maximize the character’s damage/defensive capabilities.
When you pick level-up stats in Super Mario RPG Remake, they're Physical, Health, or Magical (Mushroom, Mallet, and Fire Flower). Typically, one of these will have more points than the others—usually Health. If you want to get the most out of your party, we’ll go over what each character needs in this article.
Note: This article is based on the author's opinions.
What stats should you pick for each character in Super Mario RPG Remake?
1) Mario
Super Mario RPG’s Mario’s going to have plenty of physical attack from his baseline stats, weapons, and even accessories, depending on what you go for in the late game. With that in mind, we’re going to focus on Health and Magic in his early levels. Toward the late-game stage, we’ll shift to more physical damage. He gains the most from Magic/Health early, but that stalls eventually.
Stat Growth per level
- Level 2: Magic
- Level 3: Health
- Level 4: Health
- Level 5: Magic
- Level 6: Health
- Level 7: Health
- Level 8: Magic
- Level 9: Health
- Level 10: Health
- Level 11: Magic
- Level 12: Health
- Level 13: Health
- Level 14: Magic
- Level 15: Health
- Level 16: Health
- Level 17: Magic
- Level 18: Health
- Level 19: Health
- Level 20: Magic
- Level 21: Physical
- Level 22: Any (Prefer Physical)
- Level 23: Magic
- Level 24: Physical
- Level 25: Any (Prefer Health)
- Level 26: Magic
- Level 27: Physical
- Level 28: Any (Prefer Magic)
- Level 29: Magic
- Level 30: Physical
2) Mallow
While, in my estimation, Mallow’s the worst character in Super Mario RPG, he’s still a capable spellcaster. He has more access to incredible AOE magic, which should be used when necessary. However, you’ll want to focus him on HP primarily until the post-20 levels. Go for balance after that, but even in the 20-30 range, I lean more toward magic.
Stats per level
- Level 3: Health
- Level 4: Health
- Level 5: Health
- Level 6: Physical
- Level 7: Health
- Level 8: Health
- Level 9: Physical
- Level 10: Health
- Level 11: Health
- Level 12: Physical
- Level 13: Health
- Level 14: Health
- Level 15: Physical
- Level 16: Health
- Level 17: Health
- Level 18: Physical
- Level 19: Health
- Level 20: Health
- Level 21: Physical
- Level 22: Magic
- Level 23: Magic
- Level 24: Physical
- Level 25: Health
- Level 26: Magic
- Level 27: Physical
- Level 28: Physical
- Level 29: Magic
- Level 30: Physical
3) Geno
Geno perhaps suffers more than any other character when it comes to being fragile. On Normal Difficulty, enemies hit much harder than you might be used to, so your party, like mine, will likely take a beating. I tend to balance him out a bit more in the late game, but he definitely needs a lot of health early in Super Mario RPG Remake.
Stats per level
- Levels 7-20: Health
- Level 21: Physical
- Level 22: Magic
- Level 23: Magic
- Level 24: Physical
- Level 25: Physical
- Level 26: Magic
- Level 27: Physical
- Level 28: Health
- Level 29: Magic
- Level 30: Physical
4) Bowser
Unlike the other party members, Bowser has a more balanced stat spread throughout the game. I don’t recommend as much health past level 20 because the stat growth for HP really falls off, so you get the most out of it early. Thankfully, Bowser’s naturally tanky, so you’re going to want the King of the Koopas to spread his stats out evenly throughout Super Mario RPG.
Stats per level
- Level 9: Physical
- Level 10: Health
- Level 11: Magic
- Level 12: Physical
- Level 13: Health
- Level 14: Magic
- Level 15: Physical
- Level 16: Health
- Level 17: Magic
- Level 18: Physical
- Level 19: Health
- Level 20: Magic
- Level 21: Physical
- Level 22: Health
- Level 23: Magic
- Level 24: Physical
- Level 25: Health
- Level 26: Magic
- Level 27: Physical
- Level 28: Health
- Level 29: Magic
- Level 30: Physical
5) Princess Peach
Princess Peach is another spellcaster, and she’s going to feel similar to the others in your Super Mario RPG party. She desperately needs a ton of HP between the first 20 levels. Even if she’s the most powerful party member, you want to take advantage of that and balance between 21 and 30.
Stats per level
- Levels 10-20: Health
- Level 21: Physical
- Level 22: Magic
- Level 23: Magic
- Level 24: Physical
- Level 25: Magic
- Level 26: Magic
- Level 27: Physical
- Level 28: Magic
- Level 29: Magic
- Level 30: Physical
This guide is not the only way to build your characters in Super Mario RPG Remake, but it is the most ideal. That’s one of the best things about having reliable stat growth; you can easily figure out what's best for each party member.