Super Mario RPG guide: Best level-up stats for all characters

Super Mario RPG makes choosing your level-up stats for all characters incredibly easy. You don’t have to go the recommended route, but there's definitely one for each. Whether Mario or Mallow, they’re going to receive particular upgrades that benefit them the most. The stats you gain are static, making it easy to choose what you need to maximize the character’s damage/defensive capabilities.

When you pick level-up stats in Super Mario RPG Remake, they're Physical, Health, or Magical (Mushroom, Mallet, and Fire Flower). Typically, one of these will have more points than the others—usually Health. If you want to get the most out of your party, we’ll go over what each character needs in this article.

Note: This article is based on the author's opinions.

What stats should you pick for each character in Super Mario RPG Remake?

1) Mario

Mario wants Health and Magic first (Image via Nintendo)

Super Mario RPG’s Mario’s going to have plenty of physical attack from his baseline stats, weapons, and even accessories, depending on what you go for in the late game. With that in mind, we’re going to focus on Health and Magic in his early levels. Toward the late-game stage, we’ll shift to more physical damage. He gains the most from Magic/Health early, but that stalls eventually.

Stat Growth per level

Level 2: Magic

Magic Level 3: Health

Health Level 4: Health

Health Level 5: Magic

Magic Level 6: Health

Health Level 7: Health

Health Level 8: Magic

Magic Level 9: Health

Health Level 10: Health

Health Level 11: Magic

Magic Level 12: Health

Health Level 13: Health

Health Level 14: Magic

Magic Level 15: Health

Health Level 16: Health

Health Level 17: Magic

Magic Level 18: Health

Health Level 19: Health

Health Level 20: Magic

Magic Level 21: Physical

Physical Level 22: Any (Prefer Physical)

Any (Prefer Physical) Level 23: Magic

Magic Level 24: Physical

Physical Level 25: Any (Prefer Health)

Any (Prefer Health) Level 26: Magic

Magic Level 27: Physical

Physical Level 28: Any (Prefer Magic)

Any (Prefer Magic) Level 29: Magic

Magic Level 30: Physical

2) Mallow

He's a crybaby, but he can be a powerhouse (Image via Nintendo)

While, in my estimation, Mallow’s the worst character in Super Mario RPG, he’s still a capable spellcaster. He has more access to incredible AOE magic, which should be used when necessary. However, you’ll want to focus him on HP primarily until the post-20 levels. Go for balance after that, but even in the 20-30 range, I lean more toward magic.

Stats per level

Level 3: Health

Health Level 4: Health

Health Level 5: Health

Health Level 6: Physical

Physical Level 7: Health

Health Level 8: Health

Health Level 9: Physical

Physical Level 10: Health

Health Level 11: Health

Health Level 12: Physical

Physical Level 13: Health

Health Level 14: Health

Health Level 15: Physical

Physical Level 16: Health

Health Level 17: Health

Health Level 18: Physical

Physical Level 19: Health

Health Level 20: Health

Health Level 21: Physical

Physical Level 22: Magic

Magic Level 23: Magic

Magic Level 24: Physical

Physical Level 25: Health

Health Level 26: Magic

Magic Level 27: Physical

Physical Level 28: Physical

Physical Level 29: Magic

Magic Level 30: Physical

3) Geno

Geno's going to stack so much HP (Image via Nintendo)

Geno perhaps suffers more than any other character when it comes to being fragile. On Normal Difficulty, enemies hit much harder than you might be used to, so your party, like mine, will likely take a beating. I tend to balance him out a bit more in the late game, but he definitely needs a lot of health early in Super Mario RPG Remake.

Stats per level

Levels 7-20: Health

Health Level 21: Physical

Physical Level 22: Magic

Magic Level 23: Magic

Magic Level 24: Physical

Physical Level 25: Physical

Physical Level 26: Magic

Magic Level 27: Physical

Physical Level 28: Health

Health Level 29: Magic

Magic Level 30: Physical

4) Bowser

A balanced Bowser keeps him viable longer (Image via Nintendo)

Unlike the other party members, Bowser has a more balanced stat spread throughout the game. I don’t recommend as much health past level 20 because the stat growth for HP really falls off, so you get the most out of it early. Thankfully, Bowser’s naturally tanky, so you’re going to want the King of the Koopas to spread his stats out evenly throughout Super Mario RPG.

Stats per level

Level 9: Physical

Physical Level 10: Health

Health Level 11: Magic

Magic Level 12: Physical

Physical Level 13: Health

Health Level 14: Magic

Magic Level 15: Physical

Physical Level 16: Health

Health Level 17: Magic

Magic Level 18: Physical

Physical Level 19: Health

Health Level 20: Magic

Magic Level 21: Physical

Physical Level 22: Health

Health Level 23: Magic

Magic Level 24: Physical

Physical Level 25: Health

Health Level 26: Magic

Magic Level 27: Physical

Physical Level 28: Health

Health Level 29: Magic

Magic Level 30: Physical

5) Princess Peach

Princess Peach is another spellcaster, and she’s going to feel similar to the others in your Super Mario RPG party. She desperately needs a ton of HP between the first 20 levels. Even if she’s the most powerful party member, you want to take advantage of that and balance between 21 and 30.

Stats per level

Levels 10-20: Health

Health Level 21: Physical

Physical Level 22: Magic

Magic Level 23: Magic

Magic Level 24: Physical

Physical Level 25: Magic

Magic Level 26: Magic

Magic Level 27: Physical

Physical Level 28: Magic

Magic Level 29: Magic

Magic Level 30: Physical

This guide is not the only way to build your characters in Super Mario RPG Remake, but it is the most ideal. That’s one of the best things about having reliable stat growth; you can easily figure out what's best for each party member.