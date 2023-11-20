Super Mario RPG Remake difficulty settings guide

The Super Mario RPG Remake presents an exciting main campaign filled with a diverse array of challenging quests. The game has undergone a complete overhaul in terms of gameplay elements, with a notable addition being the introduction of difficulty settings. Nintendo has introduced these settings to ensure a pleasurable gaming experience for everyone. Allowing players to customize the difficulty according to their preferred gameplay style makes the game more accessible to a casual audience.

The Super Mario RPG Remake transcends the typical "kill and clear" or rushed stage completion approach. Instead, it emphasizes strategic gameplay and the effective utilization of characters. The difficulty settings significantly influence your progress, making them a pivotal aspect of your gaming experience. This article offers valuable insights into the difficulty settings of the Super Mario RPG Remake.

Everything you need to know about the difficulty settings in Super Mario RPG Remake

The difficulty settings of Super Mario RPG. (Image via Nintendo)

The Super Mario RPG Remake introduces two distinct difficulty levels, each offering a different gameplay experience: Breezy and Normal.

Breezy: This difficulty setting is tailored for newcomers, providing the easiest path for a smooth campaign progression. It caters to those who are new to the game, featuring weaker enemies and bosses.

The attacks from these foes have minimal impact on health, and the window for executing attack action commands is extended. Boss battles are less demanding, enabling players to fully immerse themselves in the story and environment without the stress of challenging encounters. Additionally, Breezy facilitates easier inventory management for characters.

Normal: In contrast to Breezy, the Normal difficulty level adds a layer of challenge to the game, introducing complexity to the story progression. Players must strategize to overcome the challenges in this mode.

Normal enemies are tougher, and boss battles become more daunting. Apart from this, characters are limited in the number of items they can carry, adding an extra element of difficulty to the overall experience.

How to change the difficulty settings in Super Mario RPG Remake

Changing the difficulty settings in the Super Mario RPG Remake is a straightforward process. Initially, you'll have the chance to choose the difficulty level at the beginning of the main storyline, where the options "Breezy" and "Normal" will appear on your screen. Instructions for these difficulty levels will also be available, allowing you to make an informed decision.

Moreover, you have the flexibility to adjust the settings at any point during the campaign. Simply pause the game and navigate to the System menu, where you'll find the option to select the difficulty. This convenient process enables you to adapt to challenges seamlessly.

If you encounter difficulties or face a tough boss battle, feel free to switch the difficulty to make it more manageable. Alternatively, if you're up for a challenge, you can stick to the Normal difficulty setting to test your skills.