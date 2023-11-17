Super Mario RPG Remake completion time: How long does it take to beat the game?

Super Mario RPG Remake isn’t the longest roleplaying game around, but every moment in it is worthwhile. With that in mind, people are wondering how long it is compared to the original release - is there new content or anything to be aware of that might extend the overall duration of the game?

There is some new content, but it won’t make things too much longer, depending on your skill. Of course, it will take longer to 100% the game, but simply beating the game is another matter entirely.

If you’re looking forward to Super Mario RPG Remake, it’s going to give a decent amount of fun without overstaying its welcome. The game itself is incredible, and as for the duration of the game, here’s what sort of time frame you’re looking at going into the latest Nintendo Switch exclusive.

How long does it take to complete Super Mario RPG Remake?

When it comes to the duration of Super Mario RPG Remake, there are a few factors to keep in mind. One of the most important ones is if the player is already familiar with the game. Not having to speak to a variety of NPCs or look things up on the internet certainly makes the game much faster.

You also have to consider the difficulty: Super Mario RPG Remake comes with two: Normal and Breezy. Breezy makes your battles much easier, and as a result, the game will likely feel shorter. Not having to level grind can also help. A standard playthrough of Super Mario RPG will last from 10-15 hours, even with the Culex fight added in.

That said, if you’re just pushing through Super Mario RPG Remake without talking to anyone or doing any level grinding, I can see a 7-9 playthrough being possible. Speedrunners will no doubt take the game much farther than that.

A 100% run will likely last anywhere from 25-30 hours. This is dependent on a number of factors as well. There are 39 hidden chests in the game; picking up the Signal Ring early will help with this.

Taking the time to do the various mini-games such as Yoshi Racing, Tadpole Songs, and the two optional bosses - Culex and the three battles with Jinx - will also increase your time. You should also factor in the Post-Game, where you have a variety of boss rematches that await:

Scratchy-Throat Belome

Leveled-Up Punchinello

Engine 023 Booster

Extra-Fancy Bundt & Extra-Fancy Raspberry

Duel-Ready Johnny

Culex 3D

These bosses are much stronger than their original forms and hit significantly harder. This can increase your playtime by a lot if you aren’t ready for these intense battles. That’s likely where the majority of the extra playtime will happen, between Jinx and the rematches.

Depending on a variety of factors, like the player’s experience and skill, these times could also increase or decrease. Our Super Mario RPG Remake review is still forthcoming, but if you’d like to learn more about the game’s hidden, secret items, here’s how to find Peach’s “???” item.