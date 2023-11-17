Super Mario RPG Remake: How to find Princess Peach's "???" item

It turns out that Princess Peach’s “???” item is still in Super Mario RPG Remake. Originally known as Toadstool’s “???”, this is an item that can only be found in one place throughout the game. Depending on when you find it, the reaction changes slightly.

Either way, it’s incredibly comical and should be sought out by players, whether you’ve played the original or are just coming into the game now with the remake.

Princess Peach’s “???” is easily one of the funniest moments in the game, even if it is accessible early in the Super Mario RPG Remake. While some game items have had their locations adjusted, this is not one of them. If you missed out on this hilarious moment, here’s what you need to know about it.

Where to find Princess Peach’s “???” item in Super Mario RPG Remake

Princess Peach’s “???” item can be found incredibly early in Super Mario RPG Remake on the Nintendo Switch, but we recommend you hold off for a little while. The first time you can unlock it is when you get to the Mushroom Kingdom after doing battle at Bowser’s Castle. After going through the first zone and beating the Hammer Bros., you’ll get to the Mushroom Kingdom.

This item is one of the few missable items in this town, but unlike the Signal Ring, you can’t keep Princess Peach’s “???” in Super Mario RPG Remake. It's also one of the sillier moments in this RPG. Once you get to town, head to the castle and make your way to the Princess’ room. Take the first left, go up the steps, and you’re there.

This is one of the funnier moments of the game (Image via Square Enix)

If you want to find the secret item, go to the chair that sits in the window and stand on it. You’ll see a “Look” prompt. Press the A button in Super Mario RPG Remake, and you’ll be briefly rewarded with Princess Peach’s “???” item. The Mushroom in the room will take it from you, say never to speak of it, and give you a healing item (Mushroom) in trade.

If you wait until later, when Princess Peach is at the party, you’ll be given a stern lecture from Peach on the nature of going through other people’s things. The game never quite tells you what it is, but you can get a few comical bits of dialogue out of it.

The Mushroom Kingdom attendant in her room will warn you from doing any searching through other people’s stuff, and in addition, if you talk to the guard outside, he’ll ask if you got caught stealing. You can’t lie to him; he won’t be fooled. It’s just a funny little line.

Finding this item doesn’t give you any bonuses or penalties in the game, but it is an interesting little touch to the game.

Our review of Super Mario RPG Remake is coming soon, so stay tuned for that.