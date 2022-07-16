Super Mini Pekka Casual Challenge in Clash Royale: Information, rewards, and more

Challenges and tournaments are an integral part of Clash Royale as they help players test new cards, battle formats, and tournament decks. Furthermore, they also provide rewards such as magic items, gold, battle banner tokens, chests, emotes, and more. For this purpose, developers release new challenges every week for players to earn additional special rewards.

The Super Mini Pekka Casual challenge is the latest in-game challenge, where players can test all the new Mini Pekka tournament decks. The challenge will begin on July 15, 2022, and will reward players after its completion.

In this article, we will explore the Super Mini Pekka Casual challenge, its rewards, and more.

Latest in-game troop challenges in Clash Royale

Clash Royale @ClashRoyale 24 hour Mini P.E.K.K.A Card Challenge starts now! Win Mini P.E.K.K.As and complete the challenge at 6 wins :) 24 hour Mini P.E.K.K.A Card Challenge starts now! Win Mini P.E.K.K.As and complete the challenge at 6 wins :) https://t.co/WyPi1DgQIe

The Super Mini Pekka Casual challenge is this week's second troop challenge after the Royal Delivery Drop challenge. To complete this challenge, players must create an 8-card tournament deck using Mini Pekka and use that deck to win battles.

The in-game description of the Super Mini Pekka Casual challenge is as follows:

"Mini P.E.K.K.A is living his dream! Build a deck with Super Mini P.E.K.K.A, and play for free rewards! No losses! Play to the final reward!"

Players can also test the latest card introduced by the developers, the "Super Mini Pekka," which is expected to be the super version of the Mini Pekka card. The Mini Pekka is one of the best Rare cards in the game. Due to its strong DPS, it is great for dealing with enemy ground cards and can easily be obtained by finishing the Clash Royale training.

The Super Mini Pekka Casual challenge asks players to construct a tournament deck prior to engaging in combat. To make battles more equitable, everything must be updated to level 11, including the King Tower, Archer Towers, and cards.

Players must use a Super Mini Pekka deck to triumph in eight in-game challenge matches in order to earn gold and a gold chest. To take part in this challenge and succeed in battles, players must assemble an 8-card tournament deck.

Super Mini Pekka Casual Challenge rewards

After emerging victorious in eight battles with the deck, those who complete the Sudden Death challenge will get eight in-game gifts. Gold, battle banner tokens, card tokens, cards, chests, and magical items are among these rewards. The various rewards for completing the Super Mini Pekka Casual challenge in Clash Royale are as follows:

Players will earn 1 Chest Key on winning their 1st battle

Players will earn 2000 Gold on winning their 2nd battle

Players will earn 1 Common Token on winning their 3rd battle

Players will earn 1000 Gold on winning their 4th battle

Players will earn 1 Rare Token on winning their 5th battle

Players will earn 500 Gold on winning their 6th battle

Players will earn Gold Chest on winning their 7th battle

Players will earn 40 Battle Banner Tokens on winning their 8th battle

The Super Mini Pekka Casual challenge in Clash Royale is currently one of the best ways to earn special rewards, magic items, battle banner tokens, and more. Players must try their best to create a powerful 8-card deck using the Mini Pekka and complete this challenge before July 21, 2022.

