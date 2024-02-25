5 superhero games to play while you wait for Marvel's Spider-Man 3

Restless for the next dose of superhero games? While the wait for Marvel's Spider-Man 3 might feel tormenting, your inner hero doesn't have to sit bored and idle. Get ready for a different adventure with this curated list of games and unleash your inner hero (or villain) as this exciting genre of games with powerful abilities beckons.

From the intergalactic mischiefs of the Guardians to the dingy streets of Gotham City, prepare to unleash your inner hero in these diverse and unforgettable titles that offer a unique blend of powers, stories, and gameplay.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinions.

Superhero games to play while waiting for Marvel's Spider-man 3

1) Marvel's Spider-man 2

Marvel's Spider-Man 2 cover (Image via PlayStation)

While you eagerly wait for Marvel's Spider-Man 3, diving into the predecessor, Marvel's Spider-Man 2, is undoubtedly a fitting option as it not only polishes the hold on the game controls but also recollects all the events that eventually lead to the third iteration of the game.

The­ predecessor swings in with double­ the web action. Pete­r Parker and Miles Morales face the symbiote's wrath and Kraven the Hunter's threat within an expansive Ne­w York.

Switch between the two characters, unlock unique powers, and battle iconic villains. This PlayStation 5 exclusive promises an emotional journey as heroes balance personal lives with saving the city.

2) Batman: Arkham Knight

Batman Arkham Knight cover. (Image via Rocksteady Studios)

While opinions on the­ newest Suicide Squad Kill the Justice League re­lease are divide­d, Rocksteady's 2015 Arkham Knight is widely see­n as one of the flawless open-world superhero game­s. In the bleak Gotham setting, playe­rs become Batman, allying with the GCPD and Oracle­ to foil Scarecrow's sinister plot to blanket the city in fe­ar gas.

Pilot the Batmobile in heated chases and intense tank battles, utilizing the full extent of Batman's combat prowess while also experiencing an intriguing finale as Bruce Wayne confronts his inner and outer demons. Traverse a rain-soaked city and clash with your strongest foes in this epic conclusion to the Arkham trilogy.

3) Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy

Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy official cover. (Image via Eidos-Montreal)

With a refreshing approach to superhero games, Eidos-Montreal released Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy in 2021. In this game, you are tasked with guiding Star-Lord and his crew on a hilarious space odyssey, battling alongside iconic characters like Gamora, Rocket, Drax, and Groot.

Each Guardian brings unique abilities to strategic combat, with dynamic tag-team takedowns and special attacks. The game also grants the opportunity to explore vibrant alien worlds, shape the story with impactful choices, and witness unexpected consequences, making it one of the most charming superhero games.

4) Injustice 2

Injustice 2 cover. (Image via NetherRealm/PlayStation)

With a dark undertone to superhero games, NetherRealm Studios' 2017 title, Injustice 2, sets a different feel altogether. This fighting game pits DC heroes and villains in a cinematic faceoff with impactful consequences. Align with either side and engage in critical 1v1 fights, using devastating combos and ultimate moves.

Injustice 2 boasts a wide roster of characters and customization options, which allows you to craft them to your personal taste. While these options are unlockables requiring a decent grind, the fruit that bears once unlocked is worth it, especially if you are a die-hard fan. Dive into an alternate reality where the lines between good and evil blur, experiencing grand clashes in Injustice 2.

5) Marvel's Midnight Suns

Marvel's Midnight Suns cover. (Image via Fixaris Games)

Midnight Suns, released in 2022 by Fixaris Games, is a rather unique addition to the superhero gaming genre. Players find themselves amidst a supernatural conflict in this tactical RPG, where they lead fabled heroes against the demonic forces led by Lilith. Develop bonds with teammates and practice in the Abbey to influence skills and narrative outcomes.

Marvel's Midnight Suns is one of the superhero games that provide a new perspective with its distinctive deck-building and card-based combat system. It dives into personal stories and relies on tactical depths, unlike traditional superhero games.

While there are plenty of options to explore while waiting for Marve­l's Spider-Man 3, we feel these five superhe­ro games offer exciting alternatives.