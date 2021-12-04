SWAT and Free-For-All headed to Halo Infinite soon

Modes like SWAT and Free-For-All have been missing from the Halo Infinite playlists since the game came out. Considering Halo is known for its vast number of modes and playlists, fans were confused as to why the options to choose from were so sparse.

Even in the Quickplay playlist, where players have a handful of randomized modes, there are only four entirely different experiences. Overall, Halo Infinite is missing a lot of variety in playlist options, but that could change in the very near future. Based on a response from the community team, modes like SWAT are right around the corner.

When are SWAT and Free-For-All expected to arrive in Halo Infinite?

343 Industries Community Manager, John Junyszek, started a tweet thread that dealt with the upcoming playlists in Halo Infinite. It's clear that the team has been paying attention to player feedback, and SWAT has already been named as one of the modes that will be making it into Halo Infinite. All three modes that Junyszek named were Free-For-All, SWAT, and Fiesta.

Free-For-All is an every man for himself mode and SWAT is a mode with no shields and precision rifles. Fiesta was featured during the Fracture: Tenrai event, and it gave players a new roll of random weapons every time they respawned into the game. Each of these modes is highly popular and Junyszek confirmed they are on the way this month. More specifically, he is hopeful that they will be out before the holidays arrive.

While the news is fantastic, he also confirmed that players would not be getting the content on December 8 along with the campaign launch. His first tweet can be found below.

John Junyszek @Unyshek Let's talk about Halo Infinite playlists!

We've been reading your feedback, and we're working on plans to add Fiesta, Tactical Slayer (SWAT), and Free-For-All playlists as we speak. They won't land by Dec 8, but the team is pushing to get them in before the end of year 👊

On top of that announcement, Junyszek also confirmed that more modes are on the way shortly after SWAT and Free-For-All get added. One of the new playlists will be a social slayer selection, which has been common for Halo releases in the past.

As more events are released, the team at 343 Industries will also be monitoring the success of new modes, and even more playlist content may be available in Halo Infinite.

