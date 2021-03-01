Sweden has most number of video game cheaters worldwide, followed by the USA and Australia: Report

Since the very inception of single-player games, cheats have existed in video games. This was done to make it easier for players to test and review titles without being tagged as cheaters.

Blatant cheaters 2 games in a row :) Billion dollar company btw. — aTage (@anderstagestad) February 28, 2021

However, since the rise of massively multiplayer online games (MMOs) like League of Legends, PUBG, Fortnite, and CS: GO, among others, cheats have become a significant concern for game developers.

According to a recent survey by Surfshark VPN, almost 70 million people worldwide have inquired about aimbots and wallhacks for their desired game.

Cheaters 3 games in a row. I LOVE APEX LEGENDS — ProdigyAces (@TSM_ProdigyAces) February 26, 2021

Ranking at the top for "most cheats per capita" is Sweden, with almost 145 Google search hits for cheats per million of the total population. According to Surfshack's survey, the top five regions globally according to the highest number of cheaters and hackers are:

Sweden United States of America Georgia Mongolia Australia

Growing problem of cheaters and hackers in massively multiplayer online games

Before getting into the rising problem, here's a deeper look at the roots of the video game cheats industry. There are usually two kinds of cheats that are available for any potential cheater.

Players can either choose to shell out a massive chunk of cash to purchase a specific cheat forever, or they can choose to set up a recurring payment setup for a "leased cheat."

@PlayApex I’ve played 6 games of ranked this morning and 100% of them got dossed. I was able to get into the last one and fight the dossing squad that tried landing on me in the beginning... all PlayStation cheaters... pic.twitter.com/0oBCyrwPuS — Codie Evans (@BaldManEvans) February 24, 2021

It is vital for everyone in the community to realize and understand that the extraordinarily shady and illegal cheats industry is snowballing due to the investment they get from everyone using said cheats.

Unfortunately for honest gamers, the rise of cheats has affected the community so much that most massively multiplayer online games that are also notable esports titles have fallen victim to in-game cheats and hacks.

Additionally, the continuous optimization of these programs for cheaters makes it extremely hard for game developers to update their cheat-detection software at the same rate.

It can take a while for the developers to update the already existing in-game systems since they have to focus on improving and optimizing various aspects of a game. In contrast, a hacker or cheater is only concerned about the in-game exploits they trigger using third-party applications.

WE LOVE PLAYING CHEATERS TWO GAMES IN A ROW with @Hektlk AND @DropsD0nuts kinda sus pic.twitter.com/7D9honJKjb — ClumpyPro (@ClumpyPro) February 24, 2021

Nevertheless, it is safe to say that the entire gaming community, be it the developers or the honest gamers, are slowly but surely getting tired of in-game hacks and cheats.

Developers like Riot Games, Ubisoft, and Valve are introducing advanced systems to further reduce the number of hackers and cheaters in massively multiplayer online games.

First ranked in 3 weeks - literally 4 game cheaters.

Thanks Ubi — wTg (@wTgxD) February 23, 2021

Even if the community does not witness a hacker-free experience for its favorite games, it is almost certain that rallying together against these malicious programs could lead to quick actions from the developers.