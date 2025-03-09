Switch Axe in Monster Hunter Wilds: Best builds, skills, and combo guide

The Switch Axe in Monster Hunter Wilds has been massively reworked, making it one of the most versatile weapons in the game. Thanks to Focus Strike and changes to Elemental Discharge, it now serves as both a raw and elemental damage powerhouse. While Charge Blade favors technical play, the Switch Axe feeds on aggressive high-damage combos. Moreover, even though it is still hampered by mobility, a well-rolled build can effectively overcome that.

Here's the full rundown on the best builds, required skills, and ideal combos for Switch Axe in Monster Hunter Wilds.

Recommended Switch Axe builds in Monster Hunter Wilds

Indomitable Perceval build for the Switch Axe in Monster Hunter Wilds (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Capcom)

Best early-game builds

1) G. Veldian Securis I Build

Weapon: G. Veldian Securis I

G. Veldian Securis I Armor: G. Arkveld Helm, G. Arkveld Mail, G. Rathalos Vambraces, Balahara Coil, G. Rathalos Greaves

G. Arkveld Helm, G. Arkveld Mail, G. Rathalos Vambraces, Balahara Coil, G. Rathalos Greaves Talisman: Leaping Charm I

This Low Rank build for the Switch Axe in Monster Hunter Wilds capitalizes on Weakness Exploit (WEX) and Flayer, making it perfect for targeting monster weak spots for high wound damage.

2) Nu Zhangyu I build

Weapon: Nu Zhangyu I

Nu Zhangyu I Armor: Ajarakan Helm, Ajarakan Mail, Balahara Vambraces, Balahara Coil, Ajarakan Greaves

Ajarakan Helm, Ajarakan Mail, Balahara Vambraces, Balahara Coil, Ajarakan Greaves Talisman: Leaping Charm I

This build introduces Evade Extender for mobility, paired with Rapid Morph and Partbreaker to optimize damage against monster parts.

3) Bone Axe II Build

Weapon: Bone Axe II

Bone Axe II Armor: Doshaguma Helm, Doshaguma Mail, Balahara Vambraces, Balahara Coil, Balahara Greaves

An excellent beginner-friendly build that focuses on Evade Extender 3 for improved movement and quick repositioning in fights.

Best mid-game builds

1) Artian Saw I build

Weapon: Artian Saw I

Artian Saw I Armor: G. Fulgur Helm b, G. Rathalos Mail b, G. Fulgur Vambraces a, G. Rathalos Coil a, G. Rathalos Greaves b

G. Fulgur Helm b, G. Rathalos Mail b, G. Fulgur Vambraces a, G. Rathalos Coil a, G. Rathalos Greaves b Talisman: Leaping Charm III

This build synergizes Max Might with Second Wind to maintain +30% Affinity as long as stamina remains in its base state.

2) Dragonmaiden Axe I build

Weapon: Dragonmaiden Axe I

Dragonmaiden Axe I Armor: Bulaqchi Specs a, Rathian Mail b, Balahara Vambraces b, Rathian Mail b, Chatacabra Greaves b

Bulaqchi Specs a, Rathian Mail b, Balahara Vambraces b, Rathian Mail b, Chatacabra Greaves b Talisman: Chainblade Charm I

Designed for poison builds, this setup uses Foray to enhance damage against status-afflicted monsters while still maintaining Weakness Exploit and Flayer.

Best late-game builds

1) Indomitable Perceval build

Weapon: Indomitable Perceval (Rarity 8, Arkveld Tree)

Armor:

Full Arkvulkan (Arkveld) b Set

Arkvulkan Helm b

Arkvulkan Mail b

Arkvulkan Vambraces b

Arkvulkan Coil b

Arkvulkan Greaves b

Talisman:

Chainblade Charm II

Mantle:

Rocksteady Mantle

Skills:

Dragon Attack Lv.3

Focus Lv.3

Razor Sharp Lv.1

Weakness Exploit Lv.5

Convert Element Lv.3

Stun Resistance Lv.3

Partbreaker Lv.3

Quick Sheathe Lv.3

Flayer Lv.3

Recovery Speed Lv.1

This build focuses on Partbreak, Focus, and Elemental Damage, making it ideal for Dragon-Elemental matchups.

2) Mundus Altus build

Weapon: Mundus Altus

Mundus Altus Armor: G. Fulgur Helm b, Blango Mail b, G. Fulgur Vambraces b, Gore Coil b, Gore Greaves b

G. Fulgur Helm b, Blango Mail b, G. Fulgur Vambraces b, Gore Coil b, Gore Greaves b Talisman: Counter Charm III

This build is centered around Agitator 5, Maximum Might 3, and Counterstrike 3 for high raw damage and crit potential while still allowing for Evade Extender for mobility.

3) Mundus Altus build 2

Weapon: Mundus Altus

Mundus Altus Armor: Gore Helm b, Gore Mail a, Dahaad Shardbraces a, Arkvulcan Coil b, Dahaad Shardgreaves b

Gore Helm b, Gore Mail a, Dahaad Shardbraces a, Arkvulcan Coil b, Dahaad Shardgreaves b Talisman: Leaping Charm III

A High Rank build for the Switch Axe in Monster Hunter Wilds focused on Agitator and Weakness Exploit to maximize critical hit damage.

Best skills for the Switch Axe in Monster Hunter Wilds

The Switch Axe in Monster Hunter Wilds (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Capcom)

Attack Boost – Increases raw attack power.

– Increases raw attack power. Burst – Activates easily due to continuous combos, increasing DPS.

– Activates easily due to continuous combos, increasing DPS. Critical Eye – Increases Affinity for better crit chances.

– Increases Affinity for better crit chances. Critical Boost – Increases critical hit multiplier, further amplifying DPS.

– Increases critical hit multiplier, further amplifying DPS. Element Attack – Boosts elemental damage for element-heavy matchups.

– Boosts elemental damage for element-heavy matchups. Evade Extender – Allows greater movement per dodge, improving positioning.

– Allows greater movement per dodge, improving positioning. Evade Window – Adds invincibility frames, although Wilds’ mechanics make it less effective.

– Adds invincibility frames, although Wilds’ mechanics make it less effective. Focus – Reduces charge time for Amped Mode, speeding up Phial damage output.

– Reduces charge time for Amped Mode, speeding up Phial damage output. Rapid Morph – Enhances morph speed and attack power, making combos smoother.

– Enhances morph speed and attack power, making combos smoother. Protective Polish – Prevents sharpness depletion after sharpening.

– Prevents sharpness depletion after sharpening. Speed Sharpening – Reduces sharpening cycles, works well with Protective Polish.

– Reduces sharpening cycles, works well with Protective Polish. Power Prolonger – Extends Amped State duration for prolonged damage.

– Extends Amped State duration for prolonged damage. Handicraft – Increases weapon sharpness, useful for certain matchups.

– Increases weapon sharpness, useful for certain matchups. Weakness Exploit – Essential for maximizing damage on wounded monster parts.

Best Switch Axe combos in Monster Hunter Wilds

Combo name PS5 Xbox Description Axe burst chain triangle → triangle → triangle Y → Y → Y A powerful axe combo that chains into morph attacks. Sword unleashed surge triangle + circle → Mash triangle → Hold R2 Y + B → Mash Y → Hold RT A massive elemental explosion followed by an Unbridled Slash to finish strong. Morph energy drive triangle → triangle → triangle → R2 → circle → circle Y → Y → Y → RT → B → B A smooth transition from axe to sword mode, building up both the Switch and Amp Gauges. Axe rampage slam circle → circle → circle → triangle B → B → B → Y Wild swings to stack Power Gauge, ending with a Heavy Slam for massive impact.

This sums up our best builds, skills, and combo guide for the Switch Axe in Monster Hunter Wilds.

