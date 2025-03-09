Where to find Krano Pyrite in Monster Hunter Wilds

One of the essential monster parts that you can sell for zenny is called Krano Pyrite in Monster Hunter Wilds. This high-end material can only be obtained during High Rank of the game, and you must farm a particular monster to obtain this material. Krano Pyrite can be a coveted material for you, considering you can sell it off unlike most other monster parts, which must be crafted into weapons and armor in Monster Hunter Wilds.

This article will go over how you can find Krano Pyrite while playing this title.

How to get Krano Pyrite in Monster Hunter Wilds

You can hunt Kranodath to obtain Krano Pyrite in Monster Hunter Wilds (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming, Capcom)

Krano Pyrite is a special material that you can obtain by defeating Kranodath. This particular monster can be found in the Oilwell Basin region's Area 7 part. This bird-wyvern hybrid of a monster can be hunted and carved to obtain Krano Pyrite. Keep in mind that you must hunt a High Ranked Kranodath to obtain the Pyrite, otherwise, if you kill the Low Ranked variant, it will drop Krano Copper in Monster Hunter Wilds.

The description of the item reads as follows:

“High-quality copper pyrite from a Kranodath’s shell. Its brilliant sheen is stunning to behold.”

High Ranked Monsters are a bit difficult to tackle compared to their Low Ranked variant. Please note that you must be prepared enough before you head into the fight. Given that Kranodath is a small monster, you will likely not have much problem dealing with it. The Krano Pyrite in Monster Hunter Wilds has a 100% chance of dropping when you defeat a Kranodath and carve it, so you don't need to be too worried about them.

You can sell the Krano Pyrites in exchange for Zenny or Gold in Monster Hunter Wild; however, outside of being a trading material, it do not have much use.

For more Monster Hunter Wilds-related guides and articles, you can check out the following:

