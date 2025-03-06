Where to find Krano Copper in Monster Hunter Wilds

Krano Copper in Monster Hunter Wilds is one of the numerous items players can acquire in the vast expanse of the Forbidden Lands. It is classified as a Special Item. For those unaware, each of the objects clubbed together in this class has a specific use case and cannot be put into any other categories.

Ad

This article guides you on how to acquire Krano Copper in Monster Hunter Wilds.

A guide on finding Krano Copper in Monster Hunter Wilds

Hunting the Kranodath in High Rank will replace the Copper with Krano Pyrite (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming, Capcom)

Check out All Monster Hunter Wilds Monsters to know who you are going to face!

Krano Copper can be obtained by defeating Kranodath, as evident from the item's official description:

Ad

Trending

“Copper pyrite from a Kranodath’s shell. Its luster makes it a prime material for decorations.”

Kranodath is a regular enemy. This bird wyvern can be found in the Oilwell Basin, concentrated near Area 7 of the region. Thankfully, Krano Copper-seekers will only need to put effort into finding this bird, as the desired item has a 100% drop rate when you slay the monster. This makes it extremely convenient for players who want to farm this item.

Ad

However, note that this material will only be available during the Low-Rank hunts, as defeating the monster in High-Rank will replace the Krano Copper in Monster Hunter Wilds with Krano Pyrite.

Where is it used?

Like other Special Items, Krano Copper in Monster Hunter Wilds can be sold to merchants for a quick buck. This item has a selling price of 500z. Thus, if players need to raise some cash, they can farm regular Kranodaths and sell their yields.

Ad

What is Low Rank in Monster Hunter Wilds?

Upgrading the HR (Hunter Rank) in Monster Hunter Wilds (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming, Capcom)

As mentioned before, Copper Krano in Monster Hunter Wilds is only found when you defeat a Low-Rank Kranodath. Low Rank refers to the starting period of the game. It is considered the tutorial section of Wilds, where monsters aren't overtly lethal. This stage essentially familiarizes players with the gameplay loop of the title. While the challenge is comparatively softer, the loot is also unassuming to balance it out.

Ad

On the other hand, High Rank is the phase where the game gets serious. Enemies have higher health, are more damaging, and require you to apply what you learned in the previous stage. However, the loot in this section is much more engaging. High Rank is unlocked when players have completed all the Low-Rank missions.

.Check out our other guides on Monster Hunter Wilds:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Check out our Monster Hunter Wilds Review if you are wondering whether the game is worth it.