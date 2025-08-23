Sword of the Sea trophy list: All achievements and how to unlock

Sword of the Sea is the brand-new adventure game from Giant Squid, filled with many trophies to attain. To achieve them, you have to complete a myriad of actions, like riding certain creatures, finding items or ways, getting powers, and so forth. Although the game's playtime is quite short, obtaining all the achievements can be quite tricky and may need multiple playthroughs.

All in all, here are the details on how you can get every achievement for the 100% completion in Sword of the Sea.

All Sword of the Sea achievements and how to unlock them

Ride specific creatures to unlock a few achievements (Image via Giant Squid)

Sword of the Sea has a total of 48 achievements on its trophy list, and unlocking them can be a bit difficult. Here are the unlocking requirements:

Archelon Rider: Ride an archelon. Awesome Combo!: Land a 20x combo trick. Blue Whale Rider: Ride a blue whale. Boiling Cavern Shell Collector: Find all the secret shells in the Boiling Cavern. Bullfrog: Find the bullfrog. Cleanse the Forbidden Valley: Return all water to the Forbidden Valley. Cleanse the Frozen Drifts: Return all water to the Frozen Drifts. Cleanse the Lost Grotto: Return all water to the Lost Grotto. Cleanse the Sacred River: Return all water to the Sacred River. Cleanse the Shadow Tundra: Return all water to the Shadow Tundra. Cleanse the Veiled Sea: Return all water to the Veiled Sea. Cool Combo!: Land a 10x combo trick. Desert Rain Frog: Find the desert rain frog. Drop: Earn the Drop ability. Elasmosaur Rider: Ride an Elasmosaur. Forbidden Valley Shell Collector: Find all the secret shells in the Forbidden Valley. Frog Skeleton: Find the frog skeleton. Frozen Drifts Shell Collector: Find all the secret shells in the Frozen Drifts. Great Score: Earn a game-wide high score of 1,000,000 points or higher. Horned Frog: Find the horned frog. Humpback Rider: Ride a humpback whale. Long Distance Jumper: Travel a huge distance without touching the ground. Lost Grotto Shell Collector: Find all the secret shells in the Lost Grotto. Loyal Customer: Earn the last reward from the mysterious vendor. New Game Plus Completed: Complete the adventure in New Game Plus mode and view the credits. New High Score: Beat your own game-wide high score. Nice Combo!: Land a 5x combo trick. Orca Rider: Ride an orca. Poison Dart Frog: Find the poison dart frog. Pro Surfer: Collect all Trophies. Sacred River Shell Collector: Find all the secret shells in the Sacred River. Shadow Tundra Shell Collector: Find all the secret shells in the Shadow Tundra. Speed Surfer: Complete the adventure in under 2 hours. Sperm Whale Rider: Ride a sperm whale. Spin Tricks: Earn the Spin Tricks ability. Super Jump: Earn the Super Jump ability. Sword of the Sea: Complete the adventure and view the credits. Tile Finder: Find 10 fish tiles. Treasure Tracker: Open 10 treasure chests. Trick Attack Expert: Beat the high score in all trick attack areas. Trick Attack Seeker: Find all trick attack areas. Tricky: Do all the aerial spin tricks. Untouchable: Defeat Tornamun without taking a single hit. Veiled Sea Shell Collector: Find all the secret shells in the Veiled Sea. Water Rider: Ride the water rail 4 times consecutively. Water Whisperer: Find all secret shells. Whale Shark Rider: Ride a whale shark. Wisdom of the Ancients: Read all the stele messages.

This covers all achievements in Sword of the Sea and the requirements to unlock them.

