Sykkuno explains why Corpse Husband's face reveal is still a distant dream for fans

In a recent stream, Thomas “Sykkuno” talked about Corpse Husband’s promised face reveal and suggested that fans might have to wait for a long for a proper reveal to happen.

Sykkuno was engaging with his fans when one of them asked about Corpse Husband’s real-life face. In response, Sykkuno explained that some people simply do not like to show their face online.

Sykkuno said that even he had a problem showing people his face online towards the beginning of his career. He went on to say that Corpse Husband isn’t comfortable revealing his face on the internet. Therefore, fans will have to wait for the day he is comfortable doing so.

Sykkuno explains why Corpse Husband’s face reveals still a long way away.

As shown in the video below, Sykkuno chatted with fans about a Corpse Husband face-reveal situation in detail. In response, he explained a rather simple thing: Corpse Husband does not want to do a face-reveal.

“Faceism? I don’t know guys. Look, you don’t have to show you face if you don’t want, you know? Umm, it’s fine. Some people are okay with it. Some people are less okay with it, and its perfectly fine, you never have to show your face. You know Corpse, he doesn’t like to show his face.

Corpse Husband does not want to show his face during streaming and wants to keep his identity anonymous. Sykkuno explained the gravity behind a face-reveal to his fans while asking them to be patient.

There is nothing wrong with that. So, don’t judge him for that guys. To be honest when I started streaming I didn’t show my face either. It wasn’t until half a year in streaming almost that I turned on my face-cam.”

Corpse's husband might, in time, feel comfortable enough to live stream with his face. It has only been a few months since Corpse Husband has begun streaming. It might still be more months before he does a face reveal.