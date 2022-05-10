"I'm muting you"- Sykkuno gets an unexpected reaction after sharing a dad joke

On stream, Sykkuno made a bad joke while playing Valorant with Disguised Toast, Miyoung, Natsumiii and Valkyrae.

He made a dad joke about a psychiatrist, but added an Among Us reference as the punchline. Everyone pretended not to hear it and moved on from the dad joke, except Miyoung. She had some harsh feedback for the streamer's joke.

"I'm muting you."

Sykkuno tells a dad joke on stream

Sykkuno was playing Valorant with Disguised Toast, Miyoung, Natsumiii and Valkyrae. The YouTuber told a dad joke to his fellow streamers while the group was playing:

"Why did the psychiatrist kick out his patient? Because he vented."

He went on to explain the joke, one of the worst things you can do right after telling a bad joke. He explained that by "venting," he meant a mechanic where the impostor uses the vents to move around in Among Us. That's why he would be kicked out in this context:

"Like in Among Us when someone vents in front of you. You would vote them out."

Valkyrae let out a quick fake laugh at the joke before immediately turning her focus back to the game. Miyoung was confused by the joke, then quipped that she was muting him after explaining the joke. He embraced the situation, likely realizing how bad the joke was:

"Okay."

The YouTuber expressed that he hoped Disguised Toast would like the joke, but the latter unfortunately remained quiet the entire time:

"I thought Toast would like that one."

The streamer let out a sigh after realizing nobody in the call cared for the joke. He decided it would be best to quickly move on from it.

Everyone's told a bad joke in the past that no one found funny. Unfortunately for the YouTuber, he shared it while streaming. The tough crowd his joke ran into wasn't limited to just the four other people on the call.

Fans react to Sykkuno's cringe-worthy Among Us joke

Fans agreed with his fellow streamers that his joke was bad. Many appreciated the reactions from the other streamers, especially Miyoung, for saying she was muting him. They also found it funny the way he accepted it.

Fans reacted to Sykkuno's joke in a similar fashion to the streamers he was on call with (Images via YouTube)

The comments also agreed that Disguised Toast would probably like that type of joke, even though he didn't react to it at the time. One comment joked that Toast needs to teach him some better jokes.

