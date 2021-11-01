Sykkuno hilariously sabotages Disguised Toast in Squid Game-inspired PC game

Recently, Twitch star Sykkuno hilariously trolled his fellow streamer and close friend Jeremy “Disguised Toast” Wang during a Crab Game match.

Crab Game is a PC game inspired by the hit Netflix series Squid Game that premiered in September 2021. Sykkuno was spectating Disguised Toast during the game's “Floor is lava” round.

The streamer then decided to offer one of Disguised Toast’s opponents, Twitch streamer Aries, a gifted sub in return for pushing him off. Much to Sykkuno’s surprise, Aries responded within seconds and successfully pushed Toast off just as he was about to finish the level.

Sykkuno trolls Disguised Toast during Crab Game match

Sykkuno was spectating Disguised Toast during a “Floor is Lava” match. Before Toast could finish the level, Sykkuno made the following offer to Twitch streamer Aries:

“Aries, if you’re watching, push off Toast, I’ll gift you a sub. He’s doing it!”

Sykkuno was thrilled to see Aries oblige as he jumped behind Toast and managed to push him off right at the final hurdle. Sykkuno could hardly contain his laughter as Disguised Toast’s character fell to his death. Crab Game has recently seen a huge influx of Twitch streamers trying out the game ever since Squid Game's immense popularity.

Apart from Sykkuno and Disguised Toast, Twitch streamer Felix “xQc” Lengyel also recently went on a rant when he failed to finish the “Red Light, Green Light” round, which has proven to be one of the most popular levels of the game. The "Red Light, Green Light" round is directly out of the popular Netflix series, which has broken countless viewership records ever since it was released in September 2021.

The series launch saw an overall viewership of 111 million, becoming the largest series launch in the history of the online platform. So far, the series has been watched for at least two minutes by more than 132 million viewers and is one of the few Netflix titles to have been streamed for more than 1 billion hours.

The success of Squid Game has led to the release of Crab Game on Steam, with Sykkuno and his friends also trying their hands at the online multiplayer game. While Sykkuno obviously found the incident hilarious, Disguised Toast might have been left miffed, considering the effort that he put in during the specific round.

