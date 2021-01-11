Sykkuno and Jackscepticeye come with a genius plan to manage Valkyrae’s drinking during an Among Us game

During a recent Among Us stream, Thomas “Sykkuno” and Seán “Jackspeticeye” William McLoughlin came up with a (not-so) genius plan to stop Rachel "Valkyrae" Hofstetter from drinking.

The group of streamers were playing a game of Among Us when Valkyrae made it clear that she might have drank a bit too much of “cider.” After numerous jokes about Valkyrae sounding like “Smeagol” from Lord of The Rings, Sykkuno and Jacksepticeye came up with two different plans to sort the situation out.

Sykkuno was under the impression that Valkyrae has had a bit too much to drink and must be asked to stop, while Jacksepticeye was of the opinion that “cider” is a drink for “17-year olds.” He decided to ask Valkyrae to drink more, as Sykkuno explained that the plan is genius and that there is no way it would not work, regardless of who Valkyrae listened to.

As can be seen in the video, various internet personalities such as Sykkuno, Valkyrae, Jacksepticeye, Ludwig Ahgren, Sugoi “Ash On LoL” Ash and some others were playing Among Us. Valkyrae said something in a rather drunken manner, and it was immediately joked about by Jacksepticeye and Sykkuno.

Sykkuno was of the opinion that she sounded like the character “Smeagol” from Lord of The Rings, which the streamers obviously found hilarious. It was the way Valkyrae pronounced the word “packages” that made Sykkuno think that he was listening to the LOTR character instead.

The other streamers decided to cut Valkyrae off in order to discuss how they are going to deal with the situation. Jacksepticeye had a rather blunt take on the “cider” that Valkyrae was drinking.

“She is only drinking cider though. That’s like a 17-year olds’s drink. She either needs to stop drinking or she needs to drink way more!”

After further discussion, Sykkuno came up with the “genius” plan that Jacksepticeye thought will also reveal who the better friend is.

Image via Sykkuno, Twitch

“Okay Jack, here is what we will do. I will try to get her to stop while you try to get her to drink more. That way, she will do one or the other!..I try to get her to stop you tell her to keep going. Genius plan, one of them will work”

Saying this, the streamers decided to put Valkyrae back on, and began to look for her around the Among Us map. Valkyrae was actually one of the two imposters, and mistakenly vented in front of her friends. This led to a series of jokes, at the end of which Valkyrae’s friends let her kill them all off, one by one.