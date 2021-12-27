"You can't be a mom": Sykkuno reduces Fuslie to tears of laughter after roasting her during GTA RP

Thomas "Sykkuno" and Leslie "Fuslie" Fu's recent GTA RP stream on NoPixel had their audiences fold over from laughing after their bizarre antics.

Fuslie approached Sykkuno with a confession of an event that had just occurred, when the latter turned the situation into an opportunity to roast her. The interaction had Fuslie laughing up a storm after the unexpected one-liner from Sykkuno.

"Well, you can't be a mom, right?"

Sykkuno jokes about the end of Fuslie's engagement

During their recent session of GTA RP, Leslie "Fuslie" Fu and Thomas "Sykkuno" spent a bit of time roleplaying together and attempting various in-game activities with others.

Along the way, Fuslie was speaking to an in-game friend who referred to her in a bizarre way, leading her to run up to Sykkuno to relay the conversation she had just had:

"I need to talk to you both. Marty called me 'Mommy," and I don't know what to do about this."

Sykkuno and the other person he was speaking to stuttered, not sure what to say. Eventually, he replied,

"You seem really happy about it, I don't know how to.."

Fuslie immediately denied his statement, replying with the following:

"No, he called me 'Mommy,' and I don't- we have a professional relationship."

Sykkuno pondered for a bit, before telling her,

"Well, you can't be a mom right?"

Fuslie looked confused, asking him why he thought that way. Without missing a beat, he responded,

"Well.. oh! I guess moms don't have to be married, but.."

Fuslie immediately yelled out in shock, running away from the scene while laughing at his joke, which is a reference to how she and her ex-fiancé Edison Park broke their engagement earlier this year.

Fuslie's engagement history

Fuslie and Edison Park got engaged during Edison's stream, where the latter surprised her with a proposal in April 2019. They announced their separation in October 2021 and had been together for over five years at the time.

Fuslie has joked about her own situation several times and her viewers often take light-hearted jabs at her for the same.

