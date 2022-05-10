"Lil Kat is the only pet allowed in my room"- Sykkuno reveals what he misses about living in Valkyrae's house

On stream, Sykkuno reminisced about living in Valkyrae's house. He was playing Valorant with Miyoung and AriaSaki when the former mentioned Rae's old house.

This prompted him to remember how he used to leave the door to his room open so that Miyoung's cat Lil Kat could visit. The YouTuber also revealed how that isn't the case anymore since there are a few other pets in their house these days:

"Lil Kat is the only pet allowed in my room."

Sykkuno reveals what he misses about Valkyrae's house

While he was playing Valorant with Miyoung and AriaSaki, they got on the topic of living in Valkyrae's old house. Miyoung recently revealed that she hasn't been playing as many games, but she did delve in during her stay at Rae's old place.

This made the YouTuber a bit nostalgic, as he revealed that he missed some aspects of Rae's house. Apparently, his favorite part about living there was being able to leave his door open and have Miyoung's cat Siri, nicknamed Lil Kat, come visit him in his room:

"I could leave my door open and Lil Kat could visit."

He lamented how he doesn't feel like that's possible in the streamers' current house due to some of their other pets:

"Now if I leave my door open, we got some uhh..."

Aria tried to get the words out of his mouth.

"Got some what?"

He tried to explain that he wasn't biased, but went on to say that Lil Kat was the only pet he would allow inside his room. He did make one other exception, that being Miyoung's dog Nabi, but explained it never really came up.

"And Nabi, but he doesn't really walk up the stairs."

Fortunately for Miyoung, both of her pets got the Sykkuno seal of approval. Perhaps he thinks Valkyrae's dog Mika is too big to roam around his room. There's also Sock and Somi, Fuslie and Yvonnie's cats respectively. It seems the streamer doesn't like them as much as he likes Siri.

Fans react to Sykkuno's take on the OTV pets

Fans talked about how the streamer loves Lil Kat but spurned the others in the house

Some fans reacted by saying they're glad that Siri is his favorite pet, while others were sad for Sock and Somi.

Others were confused about whether this meant he had moved out of their house, but they were referring to Valkyrae's old house before they moved into their current one.

